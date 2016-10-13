

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) announced earnings for third quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its profit fell to $198.7 million, or $0.34 per share. This was down from $278.3 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $6.05 billion. This was up from $5.41 billion last year.



Progressive Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $198.7 Mln. vs. $278.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -28.6% -EPS (Q3): $0.34 vs. $0.47 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -27.7% -Revenue (Q3): $6.05 Bln vs. $5.41 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.8%



