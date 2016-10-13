

BANGKOK (dpa-AFX) - The world's longest-reigning monarch, Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, has died at the age of 88.



The presidential palace said in a statement that 'His Majesty has passed away at Siriraj Hospital peacefully'at 15:52 local time, Thursday.



Adulyadej was seen as a stabilizing figure in a country that remains under military rule.



The Cambridge-born Bhumibol became the King of the south-east Asian nation on 9 June 1946 following the death of his brother, King Ananda Mahidol.



