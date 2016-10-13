

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Import prices in the U.S. saw a modest uptick in the month of September, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The report said import prices inched up by 0.1 percent in September after falling by 0.2 percent in August. The uptick in prices matched economist estimates.



The Labor Department also said export prices rose by 0.3 percent in September following a 0.8 percent drop in August. Export prices had been expected to edge up by 0.1 percent.



