TII at HBKU's CHSS Calls for Paper Submissions for Upcoming Translation Conference on "21st Century Demands: Translators and Interpreters Towards Human and Social Responsibilities"

DOHA, Qatar, October 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The Translation and Interpreting Institute (TII) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS) is now accepting submissions for the Eighth Annual International Translation Conference. The two-day event is scheduled to take place from March 27 - 28, 2017 and will be hosted by the college at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) in Doha, Qatar. TII anticipates submissions from academics, practitioners and community members who are invested, through theory or practice, in addressing the theme of this year's conference: "21st Century Demands: Translators and Interpreters toward Human and Social Responsibilities."

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161013/428423 )



The fields of translation and interpretation act as key bridge builders that enable knowledge transfer between strategic players, allowing social development to flourish and paving the way forward for an enriched knowledge-based economy. This year's conference seeks to highlight the crucial role translators and interpreters play in building capacity within contemporary society, with a focus on Qatari society and other societies in the Arab world more broadly.

Dr. Amal Al Malki, Founding Dean of CHSS, noted: "Translators and interpreters are often unsung heroes. Their dedication and professionalism enables, and has historically enabled, people, society and nations to achieve success over the centuries. Only recently have we begun to understand the significance of good translation and interpretation, and this year's conference seeks to highlight the role it plays in preserving knowledge, transferring ideas, shaping historical events and bridging communities in the past, present and future."

The thematic areas for the Eighth Annual International Translation Conference include, but are not limited to, the role of translators and interpreters in the community; achievements in history, linguistic innovation and language policies, and translator and interpreter education and training. Suggested sub-topics to explore include the role of interpreters and translators in conflict zones, political, ethical, and economic facets of narration, community interpreters in healthcare, legal, and activist settings, technology as challenge and opportunity, and assessment of terminology tools such as databases, and AVT and interpreting technology. Papers submitted that highlight the contributions of translators and interpreters in enhancing human and social development in Qatar and the region will be given a special focus, however, submissions that offer reflections or analysis on other regions are also welcome.

Submissions of abstracts should be between 250 to 300 words, in either English or Arabic, the official languages of the conference. Submissions must also include the applicant's institutional affiliation, contact information and a short bio of no more than 100 words. The deadline for submission of papers is October 30th, and applicants will be notified by November 27th. Selected attendees will have an opportunity to present their papers at the conference in the course of 20 minutes, and respond to questions posed by their peers and/or the audience over a 10 minute period.

Those interested in submitting a proposal to the 2017 Conference are encouraged to consult the submission website for further information at http://tii.qa/8th-annual-international-translation-conference .

About Hamad bin Khalifa University

Hamad bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, is an emerging research universitythat is building its foundation upon unique collaborations with local and international partners. Located in Education City, HBKU delivers undergraduate and graduate programs through its College of Science and Engineering, College of Law and Public Policy, College of Public Health, Qatar Faculty of Islamic Studies, and its College of Humanities and Social Sciences. It also provides unparalleled opportunities for research and scholarship through its research institutes, and its Center of Executive Education delivers customized programs for the business community of Qatar and the region, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Adeela Tajdar, Associate Account Manager, T: +974-4042-1797