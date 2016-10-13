Wildlife Filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade Explores the Beautiful, Raw and Untamed Side of the United States

When filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade won Nat Geo WILD's Wild to Inspire short film competition in 2014, he never dreamed that the opportunity would lead to his own wildlife series. However, his winning short film, "Adapt" left audiences and judges moved and inspired, proving to Nat Geo WILD just how much experience and unmistakable talent the aspiring filmmaker possessed. Two years later, DeAndrade's dream of using his passion for filmmaking to showcase his love for wildlife has become a reality today at Wildscreen, Nat Geo WILD announced its new digital series, Untamed With Filipe DeAndrade,premiering on the network's YouTube Channel in March 2017.

Follow DeAndrade and his two best friends as they travel the United States in search of the most diverse, iconic and unexpected animal species this country has to offer. The crew has already captured stunning behaviors in locations like the bayous of Louisiana, where they chronicled the vicious realities of life as a hummingbird, and the shores of South Carolina, where they witnessed dolphins launching themselves out of the water to catch a bite to eat. There are surprises at every turn as they make their way from coast to coast in "Florence the Manbulance," an ambulance that DeAndrade converted into a camper that serves as the crew's home on the road.

"I first saw the deeply personal and connected storytelling Filipe was capable of during the Wild to Inspire filmmaking competition and I immediately knew that his talent, unbridled passion and irreverent sense of humor were the right fit for the Nat Geo WILD family," said Geoff Daniels, executive vice president and general manager of Nat Geo WILD. "Untamed is the perfect addition to our growing Nat Geo WILD Everywhere offerings and I can't wait to see how our viewers react to Filipe's infectious enthusiasm."

Untamed With Filipe DeAndrade is 10 episodes and is produced by Comfort Theory for Nat Geo WILD. Each episode captures a short story of an epic wildlife encounter in the U.S. Fans can keep up with DeAndrade and his crew through their Instagram accounts @filipe_deandrade and @thecomforttheory, as well as Nat Geo WILD's Facebook page, as they chronicle their adventures on the road.

"I believe in using the power of photography and film to encourage others to fall in love with the wild," said DeAndrade. "I hope that Untamedwill inspire Americans to recognize that what we have here rivals anything else in the natural world. And through that, hopefully they fall in love with it and fight to protect it. If somehow, while sifting through homemade meatloaf recipes and videos of French bulldogs farting in their sleep, people come across Untamed on the internet and are engaged, we've done our job and I get to road trip across America in 'Florence the Manbulance' with my best friends, doing what we've always dreamed of doing. How wild is that!"

As a native of Brazil, nature courses through Filipe DeAndrade's veins. After winning Nat Geo WILD's Wild to Inspire film competition in 2014, DeAndrade spent four months documenting wildlife for Nat Geo WILD and the African Wildlife Foundation. With his lifelong dream experienced, DeAndrade has returned from Africa completely invigorated and with a new mission: to inspire others to fall in love with the wild. DeAndrade believes that when you love something, you fight to protect it.

Untamed With Filipe DeAndrade was produced for Nat Geo WILD by Comfort Theory. For Comfort Theory, director/cinematographer is Filipe DeAndrade, producer is McKenzie Barney and cinematographer/editor is Brian Moghari. For Nat Geo WILD, executive producer is Meghan Cassin, senior vice president of development and production is Janet Han Vissering and executive vice president and general manager is Geoff Daniels.

Comfort Theory is a full-service film production company that specializes in telling stories of natural history and exploration. Whether we are working with clients or creating our own original content, we believe in the power of bold, shiver-inducing storytelling to create powerful connections. We have a theory that when nothing is certain, anything is possible. We call this the Comfort Theory and it lives at the core of everything we produce. For more information, visit www.comforttheory.com or follow us on Instagram @thecomforttheory

The National Geographic Channels (The Channels) form the television and production arm of National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between 21st Century Fox and the National Geographic Society. As a global leader in premium science, adventure and exploration programming, the Channels include: National Geographic Channel (NGC), Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo People and Nat Geo MUNDO. Additionally, the Channels also run the in-house television production unit, National Geographic Studios. The Channels contribute to the National Geographic Society's commitment to exploration, conservation and education with entertaining, innovative programming from A-level talent around the world, and with profits that help support the society's mission. Globally, NGC is available in more than 440 million homes in 171 countries and 45 languages, and Nat Geo WILD is available in 131 countries and 38 languages. National Geographic Partners is also a leader in social media, with a fan base of 250 million people across all of its social pages. NGC contributes over 55 million social media fans globally on Facebook alone. For more information, visit www.natgeotv.com and www.natgeowild.com.

