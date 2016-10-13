Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2016) - Namaste Technologies (CSE: N) (FSE: M5BQ), an emerging leader in the vaporizer and accessories space, added to its extensive product portfolio with the announcement of distribution agreements with industry leading manufacturers, PAX Labs and Firefly Vapor.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video news alert" which provides a brief overview of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Namaste" in the search box. It is also available for viewing on YouTube (click here).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_dtvfjjks/Namaste-Technologies-CSE-N-announced-distribution-agreements-with-PAX-Labs-Firefly-Vapor

PAX is the manufacturer of the PAX 2, which is the best-selling portable dry herb vaporizer in the world. PAX recently announced the release of the PAX 3, an updated version of the PAX 2 that is compatible with waxes and essential oils, features medical-grade materials, built-in rechargeable battery that powers four heating temperatures, and a mobile application to customize the unit features

Firefly is the manufacturer of the Firefly 2, an innovative vaporizer, enhanced with multiple new technologies including a smart-phone application to control various temperature and user profiles, touch sensors to activate the heating element, light weight construction and heating components that bring the device to temperature in only 3 seconds.

With approval to sell these popular products in North America and more than 20 countries internationally, Namaste becomes the only company to receive international distribution rights from these two innovative manufacturers of portable vaporizers. These contracts were awarded based on Namaste's leading position in the e-commerce market segment with the anticipated closing of the recently announced URT1 acquisition in the coming week, international exposure, and strong logistics networks and customer service standards.

As the company prepares for the holiday season, the most productive period of the year for vaporizer and accessory sales, these expanded relationships position Namaste for what is anticipated to be considerable e-commerce traffic and sales generation.

Sean Dollinger, CEO, stated: "These agreements with PAX and Firefly represent major commercial steps forward for Namaste and further display our expanding market position as the leading e-commerce seller of vaporizers and accessories globally. Both these companies set the standard for excellence and innovation in the industry and we anticipate strong demand for these products through our e-commerce platforms. Our team has worked extensively with each of these companies to secure the ability to offer these products in North American and overseas. I would like to thank each of these companies for their support and the faith they have in Namaste to successfully carry their brands."

The company is currently focused on expanding its product offering, acquisitions and strategic partnerships, and entering new markets globally. Namaste has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement and is now looking to raise up to $3 million from the placement of 25 million units at $0.12 per unit.

The shares are trading at $0.34 and with 59.5 million outstanding, the company is capitalized at $20.2 million.

For more information please visit the company's website www.NamasteTechnologies.com, or contact Sean Dollinger, CEO, at 786-389-9771 or email info@NamasteVapes.com.

