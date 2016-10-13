

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Donald j. Trump campaign has dismissed reports of friction between the Republican party and the Campaign.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, Kellyanne Conway, the Trump Campaign Manager, said the US media outlet Politico and others falsely characterized the relationship between the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee. 'Politico's overheated accusations that the RNC has not sufficiently supported the Trump campaign are false.'



He clarified that the RNC and the Trump campaign has had an excellent working relationship since Trump became the nominee, and that the two will continue to have one moving forward.



Recently, several Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, have distanced themselves from Trump's election campaign.



Trump hit back by saying Paul Ryan should spend more time on balancing the budget, jobs and illegal immigration and not waste his time on fighting Republican nominee.



However, RNC chairman Reince Priebus issued a statement dispelling rumors that the party would disconnect itself with Trump.



Conway described Party Chairman Priebus as 'A valued partner, consistently responsive and a tremendous asset to this campaign.' He claimed that the Campaign is utilizing the best ground game in politics which the RNC has built. 'It is proof that we are committed to working together to keep Republican majorities at every level, defeat Hillary Clinton, and elect Donald Trump president.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX