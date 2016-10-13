Deal Will Establish Xaxis in Fast-Growing Retail Media and E-Commerce Markets; Provides Triad with Direct Access to Technology and Resources of Xaxis and WPP

Xaxis, the world's largest programmatic audience company, announced today an agreement to acquire, subject to regulatory approval, Triad Retail Media, the global leader in digital retail media advertising, from Rockbridge Growth Equity and Falcon Investment Advisors. Triad fuels mobile and desktop e-commerce by enabling large retailers to turn their websites and apps into valuable advertising platforms, providing marketers with the ability to reach and engage consumers as they shop online. The deal will establish Xaxis as a significant player in the fast-growing retail media and e-commerce market while providing Triad with access to Xaxis' technology expertise and the resources and client base of WPP, the world's largest communications services group.

Following the closing of the acquisition, Triad Retail Media and its nearly 700 team members across 14 global offices will continue to operate as a standalone brand under its own leadership.

Walmart, eBay, Asda, Toys "R" Us, CVS, Sam's Club, Staples and Kohl's are among the major global retailers that rely on Triad Retail Media to power their media platforms. On the brand side, more than 1,500 of the world's largest advertisers utilize Triad's full-service creative, data and production solutions to connect with shoppers at point-of-sale. The deal represents a win for both retailers and advertisers, who will benefit from more advanced shopper customization tools, better targeting, new mobile products and stronger international reach that the combined companies can deliver.

"Triad has played a pioneering role in the development of digital retail media as a compelling ad channel where both retailers and brands are aligned in delivering a positive experience that drives shopper response," said Brian Gleason, Global CEO of Xaxis. "Today's acquisition brings Xaxis into an exciting new category, further extending the reach of our audience platform to interact with shoppers."

Powered by the $1.5 trillion e-commerce industry, digital retail media provides unique benefits for brands, retailers and shoppers. Brands gain access to shoppers at point-of-sale in an attractive customer-experience environment. In addition, retailers can drive incremental revenue from their e-commerce sites and apps while providing a more engaging, media-rich environment for shoppers.

"We've been connecting brands and retailers for more than a decade with our innovative solutions," said Roger Berdusco, CEO of Triad Retail Media. "With our digital retail media expertise, Xaxis' world-class technology platform and WPP's worldwide network of brands we're all better together."

About Xaxis

Xaxis is the world's largest programmatic audience company that connects advertisers to audiences across all addressable channels. Through the expert use of proprietary data and advertising technology along with unparalleled media relationships, Xaxis delivers results for over 3,000 clients in 46 markets across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Advertisers working with Xaxis achieve exceptionally high return on advertising spend through the company's proprietary media products, as well as through its specialist companies, Light Reaction and plista. For more information, visit www.xaxis.com.

About Triad Retail Media

Founded in 2004, Triad Retail Media is the market leader in creating, managing and operating digital retail media programs for highly trafficked retail websites. Triad's unique approach to retail advertising provides upside for retailers, brand advertisers and shoppers. Contextual and relevant advertising provides a much richer online shopping experience while giving brands the opportunity to engage shoppers while they're making purchase decisions. Triad Retail Media has thrice been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc. magazine. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Triad employs nearly 700 people in 14 offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.TriadRetail.com or its social media channels: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Rockbridge Growth Equity

Rockbridge Growth Equity, LLC is a Detroit, Michigan-based private equity firm that invests in financial and business services, consumer-direct marketing, and sports, media entertainment industries. Rockbridge owns equity stakes in Northcentral University, Protect America, Connect America, Purchasing Power, Rapid Advance, Gas Station TV, ABUV Media and Robb Report, and is affiliated with other leading businesses in its target sectors including Quicken Loans, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Title Source and Fathead. For more information on Rockbridge Growth Equity, visit www.rbequity.com.

About Falcon Investment Advisors

Falcon is a private equity firm that invests subordinated debt and equity capital in leading middle-market companies. With more than $2.9 billion of capital under management and an experienced investment team, Falcon is a responsive and resourceful financing partner. Falcon provides $25-$75 million of capital per transaction and is investing through its current fund, Falcon Strategic Partners V, LP.

