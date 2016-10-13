LOS ANGELES, CA and BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Live Planet (liveplanet.net), the first end-to-end immersive VR broadcast-quality video creation, management and distribution platform, today announced plans to accept a new form of payment that allows anyone to make purchases using Voxels (VOX), a cryptocurrency developed for Voxelus' (www.voxelus.com) end-to-end virtual reality content creation platform and marketplace. Changes to the Voxelus webpage to support the purchase of the camera system are going to be published in the next few days.

The Live Planet camera system is first of many new VR products that will be available in the Voxelus Marketplace and it is available for purchase at $7995. The Live Planet Camera is a complete no-compromise solution for producing VR video by creators for creators who can easily and under 15 minutes setup the Live Planet™ 3d 360 degree camera, register on the Live Planet cloud platform, and start live streaming or storing (for on-demand playback) amazing stereoscopic virtual reality video of the highest quality, delivered to literally every headset your audience uses.

"We are excited about a true leader like LivePlanet accepting the voxel but there are many more exciting assets coming to Voxelus as well as adoption among other VR companies looking for a simple, inexpensive payment system. It's still the early days but we believe 2017 will be the year of the VR, Voxelus and the Voxel!

The Voxelus Marketplace features the world's largest VR content library with premium VR content, created by the community of thousands of talented developers and artists who have downloaded the Voxelus Creator since its introduction.

Customers purchasing the Live Planet 360 camera from the marketplace using Voxels will receive a five percent discount and customers. Voxels can be purchased from the Voxelus store at www.voxelus.com via Paypal. They are also available on leading cryptocurrency exchanges, including Bittrex and Poloniex.

"When we launched the Voxelus Marketplace, we aimed to help solve VR's content problem," said Martin Repetto, CEO of Voxelus. "Expanding the marketplace to include more hardware products allows us to provide more creative tools for developing compelling VR experiences."

Voxelus is also working on 360 video and photo integration that will support many cameras including the Live Planet 360 Camera. These developments are slated for release within the first quarter of 2017.

"Incorporating 360 video and photo integration will enable our platform users to create more immersive live VR experiences," said Repetto. "As we saw at this year's Oculus Connect, live VR is becoming increasingly popular -- and as a pioneering company in VR, we are dedicated to making sure our platform's capabilities match these progressive trends."

Halsey Minor, Live Planet Founder and CEO, will be speaking at the CoinAgenda conference in Las Vegas on October 24-26, which will offer a 20 percent discount for anyone paying in Voxels. This offer is only valid at Coin Agenda.

For more information, please visit http://www.voxelus.com/.

For more information on Live Planet, please contact info@LivePlanet.com.

About Voxelus

Founded in 2015, Voxelus is a revolutionary platform that allows anyone to create Virtual Reality games, experiences and virtual spaces without writing a line of code. The platform consists of Voxelus Creator, a 3D design app for PC and Mac; Voxelus Viewer, which works on desktop PCs, Oculus Rift and Samsung VR devices; and the Voxelus Marketplace, which allows creators to sell and user to buy VR content and games for the Voxelus ecosystem, using the unique Voxel in-game cryptocurrency.

Lynessa Williams

lynessa@transform.pr



