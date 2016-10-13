RADNOR, PA--(Marketwired - October 13, 2016) - The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee against Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) ("Quorum" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Quorum securities between May 2, 2016 and August 10, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Quorum owns and operates 38 hospitals and related outpatient service centers in 16 states. Effective April 29, 2016, CHS (NYSE: CYH) completed a spin-off of Quorum, with CHS shareholders receiving one share of Quorum common stock for every four shares of CHS stock they owned as of April 22, 2016.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that Quorum and certain of its executive officers made a series of false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors during the Class Period that: (i) a number of Quorum's hospitals were underperforming at the time of the spin-off from CHS; (ii) various other indicators of impairment existed at the time of Quorum's spin-off from CHS; and (iii) Quorum disregarded and/or failed to advise investors of the foregoing issues. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, Quorum's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 10, 2016, Quorum reported its financial and operational results for its first quarter as a publicly traded company. For the quarter ended June 30, 2016, the Company reported a net loss of $245 million, or $(8.63) per share, which it blamed on over $250 million of asset impairment and goodwill charges "relating to the carryover allocation of goodwill" at the time of the spin-off transaction from CHS. Subsequently, Quorum's Chief Financial Officer stated that "there were indications of impairment" at the time of the spin-off and thereafter.

Following this news, shares of the Company's stock declined $4.99 per share, or nearly 50%, to close on August 11, 2016 at $5.03 per share.

Shareholders who wish to discuss their legal rights or interests with respect to this action are encouraged to contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check

