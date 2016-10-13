SACRAMENTO, CA--(Marketwired - October 13, 2016) - ScholarShare, California's 529 College Savings Plan, today announced the winners of its "Read for the Win!" summer reading program. The winners, who represent each of California's 40 state Senate districts, will each receive a $500 prize toward a new or existing 529 college savings account.

"Our summer reading program is designed to encourage families to keep up their children's literacy activities throughout the summer break," said State Treasurer John Chiang, chair of the ScholarShare Investment Board. "Education is critical to future success and studies have shown that students greatly benefit from summer reading -- not only does it prevent learning loss, but it helps foster lifelong learning habits."

In addition, each winner's participating public library or designee will also receive $500 to benefit local children's reading programs.

"We are very proud of the thousands of California students that participated in this year's summer reading program. Our hope is they continue to develop a love for reading and learning in the new school year and beyond," Chiang said.

To be eligible, students in the eighth grade or below had to read at least one book in the summer months, and their parents or guardians had to submit an entry form online. ScholarShare received nearly 3,500 entries from across the state and 40 winners were selected at random.

This is the fifth year ScholarShare has partnered with California public libraries to promote summer reading. More than 20,000 students have participated throughout the program's history and over $200,000 has been awarded to winners and their designated libraries.

The list of confirmed winners is attached. Various winners have not accepted the prize as of the publication of this press release and their names have been withheld.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ScholarShare "Read for the Win" Summer Reading Program Winners ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A. Mark Hom Alameda Alameda Free Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rosa Puga Alhambra Alhambra Civic Center Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sarbjit Sodhi Bakersfield Southwest Branch Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TBD Citrus Heights Sacramento Public Library: Sylvan Oaks ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Angelica Magana Commerce Commerce Public Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tammy Bacigalupi Concord Pleasanton Public Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Georgy Bulatov Cupertino Cupertino Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Yolo County - Mary L. Stephens Davis Bronwyn Lea Davis Branch ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TBD Fremont Centerville Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sacramento Public Library: Galt - TBD Galt Marian O. Lawrence ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TBD Garden Grove Garden Grove Regional Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Brittany Perez Grass valley Grass Valley Library -Royce Branch ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TBD Inglewood Inglewood Public Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Prakash Malani Irvine Heritage Park Regional Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TBD La Verne Irwindale Public Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TBD Lamont Lamont Public Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Harbor City - Harbor Gateway Branch Wayne Tavetian Lomita Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Karlina Mottern Los Angeles Los Feliz Branch Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Enrique Lopez Los Angeles Junipero Serra Branch Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thuan-Han Viet Duong Menifee Sun City Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gloria Argueta Zamora Merced Merced County Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Riverside Public Library - La Sierra TBD Mira Loma Branch ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jeannie Ortega Murrieta Grace Mellman Community Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sheni Ogunmola Ontario Colony High Branch Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shelley Grahl Pacific Grove Pacific Grove Public Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lilian Estrada Palmdale Palmdale City Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fabiola Torres Paramount Paramount Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rabia Turan Redwood City Redwood Shores Branch Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kelsy Fowler Sacramento Sacramento Public Library: Carmichael ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jorine Campopiano San Clemente San Clemente Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- San Diego Public Library - Central Claudia Arevalo San Diego Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- San Diego Public Library - Central Margo Diaz San Diego Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lauren Tilston San Francisco Glen Park Branch Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- San Rafael Public Library - Pickleweed Roxana Cruz San Rafael Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anna Stump Santa Barbara Santa Barbara Public Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TBD Santee Santee Public Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TBD Sherman Oaks Studio City Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TBD Simi Valley Simi Valley Public Library ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Calaveras County Library - Valley TBD Valley Springs Springs Branch ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mai Foord Walnut Walnut Library ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

*TBD indicates that the selected winner has been notified but has not accepted the prize as of the publication of this press release