GREENSBORO, NC--(Marketwired - October 13, 2016) - Gilbarco Veeder-Root announced today that Nittany Oil is now using Gilbarco's Express Ordering Food Service solution in all 26 locations. Nittany MinitMart has evolved their food service program across Central and Northern Pennsylvania over the past 50 years, expanding their menu to include breakfast and a wide variety of lunch and dinner menu options. With the growth of their food service program, the need for self-service ordering technology has become a necessity, and Nittany Oil turned to Gilbarco's Express Ordering Food Service solution to meet their evolving needs. Nittany Oil has also invested in Gilbarco's Passport ® POS system to further optimize their food service solutions.

"Express Ordering has been a great addition to our food service program," states Joe Faretta, Nittany MinitMart Division Manager. "The flexibility of this solution has allowed our company to think big about our food service program that we provide to our customers. It gives us a competitive advantage."

Since Gilbarco's Express Ordering is a scalable and adaptable solution that can be customized, it was the perfect fit for Nittany Oil. They also integrated Gilbarco's Passport Point of Sale System which provided a complete c-store solution. They will be able to take advantage of future features such as mobile phone ordering and the ability to order your items at the pump.

"With the huge growth in food service offerings at our customers' stores, Gilbarco and our partners will continue to invest in integrated solutions like Express Ordering to allow them to succeed," said Scott Oakes, Product Marketing Manager Express Ordering, Gilbarco Veeder-Root.

Nittany Oil Company businesses have been serving Central and Northern Pennsylvania for over 50 years. Their experience and dependability in delivering quality heating oil, diesel fuel, top-notch service and installation make all the difference. Learn more about Nittany Oil at www.nittanyoil.com or Facebook.com/NIttanyOil/.

For more information about Gilbarco's Express Ordering solution, please go to www.gilbarco.com to learn more or watch a demonstration of the solution at https://youtu.be/bAbhiJcTL2o.

Gilbarco will be exhibiting its newest technologies and solutions at Booth #4331 at the NACS Show at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA from October 19 - 21. Stop by to experience the Express Ordering Solution.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations. They offer the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For almost 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support and proven reliability. Major product lines include: fuel dispensers, pump media, point of sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges, software development and integration, fleet management systems, and nozzles.

