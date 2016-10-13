sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 13.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,10 Euro		-0,218
-1,93 %
WKN: A1CYT2 ISIN: US30219E1038 Ticker-Symbol: 02Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EXPRESS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EXPRESS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,093
11,252
17:03
11,076
11,254
17:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EXPRESS INC
EXPRESS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EXPRESS INC11,10-1,93 %