Arrayent Inc., the consumer IoT platform chosen by trusted brands, announced today that it has received EU-U.S. Privacy Shield certification with the U.S. Department of Commerce. Arrayent worked with TRUSTe to review and verify that its data privacy management practices meet the new Privacy Shield EU data transfer privacy framework. TRUSTe will also provide independent dispute resolution services to address privacy related questions from users and ongoing access to privacy guidance through the TRUSTe Global Privacy Solutions team.

Arrayent is the first consumer IoT platform to achieve the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield certification. "Protecting the privacy of consumers and the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield is of critical importance to our customers, which are global consumer products brands. Our Privacy Shield certification, verified by TRUSTe, provides further validation of our commitment to consumer privacy and that we have strong solutions in place for data protection and compliance of the laws," said Cyril Brignone, CEO of Arrayent.

The EU-U.S. Privacy Shield framework was implemented by the U.S. Department of Commerce and European Commission to provide EU and U.S. companies with a clear framework to comply with more stringent criteria to protect the personal data of Europeans in the collection, use and transfer of EU customer or employee data to non-EU nations. Arrayent has added the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield certification to its adherence to the Safe Harbor Act.

TRUSTe follows a three-phase process to prepare companies for their Privacy Shield Certification using a combination of experienced privacy analysts, proven assessment methodology, and powerful Assessment Manager technology platform. Phase I includes a comprehensive review of the companies privacy practices versus the Privacy Shield standards and creation of a detailed privacy finding report. Phase II includes a collaborative review of the privacy findings and the implementation of remediation recommendations. Phase III includes activation of the dispute resolution service and access to privacy guidance along with the privacy findings report in Assessment Manager to support ongoing privacy compliance.

TRUSTe CEO Chris Babel said, "We believe a strong data privacy management program is critical for companies to build customer trust and ensure privacy compliance. Arrayent is among early adopting companies of Privacy Shield that have chosen to go to the next step and partner with TRUSTe to help ensure they meet the Privacy Shield framework requirements and can demonstrate their privacy commitment to users, partners, and regulators."

Earlier this year Arrayent received TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification for its online properties, including Arrayent's IoT platform and website.

ABOUT ARRAYENT INC

Global consumer products companies choose the Arrayent IoT Platform to enable their brands to manage, control and monitor connected products, delivering a better experience to consumers. Arrayent provides these capabilities to leading brands, such as Whirlpool, Procter and Gamble, Pentair, OSRAM, Maytag Commercial Laundry®, LiftMaster, Schumacher, Salus, Braeburn, and Chamberlain, among many others. Arrayent has been recognized by leading industry analysts as a 'cool vendor,' 'innovator,' 'vendor to watch' and was just named 2016 'Consumer IoT Enabling Company of the Year.' Go to http://www.arrayent.com for more info. Follow Arrayent on Twitter at @Arrayent or on LinkedIn.

ABOUT TRUSTe

TRUSTe powers privacy compliance and trust by enabling businesses to use data across their customer, employee and vendor channels. We have nearly 20 years' experience and a team of over 150 professionals dedicated to providing data privacy management solutions and services, including assessments, certifications and our SaaS-based Platform. The Data Privacy Management Platform provides control over all phases of privacy; from conducting assessments and implementing compliance controls to managing ongoing monitoring. Companies worldwide rely on TRUSTe to minimize compliance risk and protect their brand. For further information see www.truste.com.

