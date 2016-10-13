MANAMA, BAHRAIN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Authentic Mexican cuisine has officially arrived in Bahrain, and it goes by the name of Cantina Kahlo. Situated within The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain and due to celebrate its grand opening on October 18, 2016, Cantina Kahlo artfully blends 5-star service with Mexican culinary authenticity for a dining experience like nothing else in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The gastronomic journey begins with the location. Positioned adjacent to the legendary Trader Vic's, Cantina Kahlo welcomes diners with an equally glamorous atmosphere inspired by the bold art and colors of Mexico. The restaurant then opens onto an alfresco terrace nestled in a lush garden. From here, guests can gaze over the turquoise waters of the private beach of The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain.

Such a setting demands an extraordinary menu, which is precisely what Chef Cesar Daniel de Leon Torres delivers. Working with a fully dedicated team of chefs from Mexico, Chef Torres has composed a menu of dishes and flavors authentic to Mexico and unique among restaurants in Bahrain. Selections include artisanal tacos, ceviche, guacamole as well as favorites like "sopes" and mouth-watering "flautas", besides other delicacies ranging from pulled chicken and roasted pineapple sour cream to field mushrooms and beef tongue.

In a nod to authenticity, Chef Torres, who joins the team in Bahrain after honing his skills in the most renowned Mexican restaurants in Miami, works primarily with ingredients imported directly from Mexico. Additionally, guests can pair their meal with one of Cantina Kahlo's meticulously curated Mexican beers or cocktails, and the famous Mexican Cola, "Jarritos".

Commenting on the grand opening of Cantina Kahlo, Mr. Christian Zandonella, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain said, "We welcome our guests to our newest restaurant, Cantina Kahlo, which is a true piece of art on both the culinary front and with regard to its exciting interior décor that so effortlessly captures the essence of Mexico. Every single piece of art here has a story, and we look forward to sharing that story with our guests on their journey through Mexico's culinary traditions". Providing a soundtrack to that journey is the Mariachi performers who will arrive from Mexico to serenade guests during the restaurant's grand opening week.

As the newest addition to this luxury resort in Bahrain, Cantina Kahlo promises to gratify the palates of both gastronomes and those who simply appreciate a delicious meal. The resort's legendary 5-star service means guests will have every need anticipated, while each dish's flavors enable them to travel vicariously to one of the world's great culinary destinations.

To further the commitment of bringing authentic Mexican cuisine and entertainment to the hotel, the Kahlo Club, an outdoor lounge adjacent to Cantina Kahlo, will open in November 2016. The lounge, which will be situated in the luscious garden lagoon, will serve a light menu to act as an extension of the new dining concept presented at Cantina Kahlo.

Those who wish to carry more than the memories home with them may also opt to try one of the restaurant's upcoming Mexican cooking classes. From cocktails to guacamole, each course will reveal the trade secrets necessary to prepare a dish or drink with all the passion and flavor of a native.

Of course, to eat like a native, you simply need a hearty appetite, a flair for adventure, and a table at Cantina Kahlo.

