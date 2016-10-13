John Wiley Sons, Inc., (NYSE: JWa, JWb) is pleased to announce that Wiley ChemPlanner was awarded the ALPSP Award for Innovation in Publishing, and presented at the Association of Learned Professional Society Publishers (ALPSP) Conference in London. Recognized for its powerful functionality and innovation, Wiley ChemPlanner is an inspiring example of how publishing is adapting to meet new markets and enhance research.

Wiley ChemPlanner combines state-of-the-art cheminformatics technology with high quality data to speed up the early stages of the drug creation process, potentially getting drugs to patients faster. By lowering the barrier for synthesizing new molecules, Wiley ChemPlanner can accelerate drug discovery. It enables chemists to optimize synthetic routes, eliminating potentially harmful contaminating side products and reducing manufacturing costs. The ALPSP honor follows Wiley ChemPlanner's "Best in Show" award in the Research Clinical Data Management category received at the BIO-IT World Conference Expo earlier this year.

The ALPSP Awards recognize and celebrate innovation during a time of rapid change in scholarly publishing. The awards are open to any new development, product, service, launch, or project that demonstrates originality, significance and value to the community, utility, and long-term viability.

"We are honored to receive this Innovation in Publishing award for Wiley ChemPlanner. The ChemPlanner team has worked diligently to bring computer-aided synthesis design to life, and we continuously strive to improve our world through innovations in research," said Jay Flynn, SVP, Research Publishing at Wiley. "To be recognized by the ALPSP judges confirms what our team has long believed to be true, computers can predict viable synthesis routes to target molecules, thereby enhancing the creativity and productivity of users. This will revolutionize drug discovery as we know it."

Wiley ChemPlanner launched in September 2015 and is currently sold as Software as a Service (SaaS) solution and hosted on secure servers, with a local installation version coming this year. Visit www.chemplanner.com for more information on Wiley ChemPlanner.

About Wiley

Wiley, a global company, helps people and organizations develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161013006243/en/

Contacts:

John Wiley Sons, Inc.

Media:

Dawn Peters (US)

+1 781-388-8408

or

Tom Griffin (UK)

+44 (0) 1865 476213

sciencenewsroom@wiley.com

Follow us on Twitter @WileyNews