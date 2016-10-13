Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 13 October 2016 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 146,460 Highest price paid per share (pence): 28.50p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 28.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 28.0443p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,442,389,944 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,442,389,944 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

HILARY C SYKES

COMPANY SECRETARY

13 OCTOBER 2016

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 4882 28.5 10:19:09 London Stock Exchange 91 28.5 10:19:15 London Stock Exchange 598 28.5 10:19:20 London Stock Exchange 1752 28.5 10:19:20 London Stock Exchange 2418 28.25 11:54:12 London Stock Exchange 8876 28.25 13:53:10 London Stock Exchange 2224 28 13:56:11 London Stock Exchange 2441 28 13:56:11 London Stock Exchange 2198 28 13:56:11 London Stock Exchange 2435 28 14:10:39 London Stock Exchange 17045 28 14:10:39 London Stock Exchange 2903 28 14:10:47 London Stock Exchange 10849 28 14:10:47 London Stock Exchange 1397 28 14:35:06 London Stock Exchange 1158 28 14:35:06 London Stock Exchange 1797 28 15:05:17 London Stock Exchange 770 28 15:05:17 London Stock Exchange 2211 28 15:09:46 London Stock Exchange 2311 28 15:21:15 London Stock Exchange 3765 28 15:21:15 London Stock Exchange 47 28 15:21:15 London Stock Exchange 4897 28 15:21:15 London Stock Exchange 4466 28 15:28:33 London Stock Exchange 20040 28 16:02:40 London Stock Exchange 15030 28 16:02:40 London Stock Exchange 2760 28 16:03:48 London Stock Exchange 2372 28 16:03:48 London Stock Exchange 2672 28 16:03:48 London Stock Exchange 8280 28 16:03:48 London Stock Exchange 1752 28 16:05:56 London Stock Exchange 518 28 16:05:56 London Stock Exchange 1747 28 16:23:15 London Stock Exchange 2855 28 16:23:15 London Stock Exchange 6903 28 16:23:15 London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-