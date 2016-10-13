sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 13.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,311 Euro		-0,003
-0,96 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
13.10.2016 | 18:37
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, October 13

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:13 October 2016
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):146,460
Highest price paid per share (pence):28.50p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):28.00p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):28.0443p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,442,389,944 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,442,389,944 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

HILARY C SYKES

COMPANY SECRETARY

13 OCTOBER 2016

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
488228.510:19:09London Stock Exchange
9128.510:19:15London Stock Exchange
59828.510:19:20London Stock Exchange
175228.510:19:20London Stock Exchange
241828.2511:54:12London Stock Exchange
887628.2513:53:10London Stock Exchange
22242813:56:11London Stock Exchange
24412813:56:11London Stock Exchange
21982813:56:11London Stock Exchange
24352814:10:39London Stock Exchange
170452814:10:39London Stock Exchange
29032814:10:47London Stock Exchange
108492814:10:47London Stock Exchange
13972814:35:06London Stock Exchange
11582814:35:06London Stock Exchange
17972815:05:17London Stock Exchange
7702815:05:17London Stock Exchange
22112815:09:46London Stock Exchange
23112815:21:15London Stock Exchange
37652815:21:15London Stock Exchange
472815:21:15London Stock Exchange
48972815:21:15London Stock Exchange
44662815:28:33London Stock Exchange
200402816:02:40London Stock Exchange
150302816:02:40London Stock Exchange
27602816:03:48London Stock Exchange
23722816:03:48London Stock Exchange
26722816:03:48London Stock Exchange
82802816:03:48London Stock Exchange
17522816:05:56London Stock Exchange
5182816:05:56London Stock Exchange
17472816:23:15London Stock Exchange
28552816:23:15London Stock Exchange
69032816:23:15London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


© 2016 PR Newswire