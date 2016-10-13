SThree (STHR) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 13-Oct-2016 / 17:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the**m* *1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated * a) Names Gary Elden & Alex Smith *2. Reason for the notification * a) Position/status CEO & CFO b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment *3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor * a) Name SThree plc b) LEI - *4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted * a) Description of the Ordinary shares of 1p financial instrument, type of instrument GB00B0KM9T71 Identification code b) Nature of the Purchase of Partnership and Matching transaction shares under the Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') c) Price(s) and Names Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) Gary Elden 237.3000 79 Alex Smith 237.3000 80 d) Aggregated N/A information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the 12/10/2016 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction Language: English ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: DSH TIDM: STHR Sequence Number: 3486 Time of Receipt: 13-Oct-2016 / 17:05 GMT/BST End of Announcement EQS News Service 511519 13-Oct-2016

