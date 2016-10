WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply lower on Thursday, shares of Deckers Outdoor (DECK) have regained some ground remain notably lower in afternoon trading on Thursday. Deckers is currently down by 6.6 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in well over three months.



The initial drop by Deckers came after Susquehanna Financial downgraded its rating on the footwear maker to Negative from Neutral amid concerns about its UGG brand.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX