SaltDNA, the leader in secure mobile communications and compliance for the enterprise, is offering the world's first on-premise, secure communications server as a virtual appliance. The solution provides the highest-grade encryption technology for mobile voice and messaging communications, coupled with best-in-class enterprise management and regulatory compliance features. The appliance is a fully packaged server platform which can be installed in minutes and allows SaltDNA's partners and enterprise customers to take full, on premise control of their secure mobile communications infrastructure.

The SaltDNA secure communications platform will be available for download in the form of an .ova (Open Virtual Appliance) file in November 2016. The appliance can be deployed into any virtual environment and configured, ready for use, within minutes allowing the enterprise to migrate all voice calls (including high scale conferencing) and instant messaging/group chats to a completely secure environment immediately from anywhere around the globe. With SaltDNA's new offering enterprises can operate a completely closed, secure global communications system, eliminating any reliance on, and removing sensitive access from, 3rd party service providers, while being able to fully comply with all regulatory requirements regarding call and message metadata.

Key benefits of SaltDNA's on-premise virtual appliance:

Global, secure calls, conference calls, messages and group chats on any smartphone

Full control over secure communications no third-party telecom providers with the inherent security risks

Simple to install and configure users immediately

Complete control of users and call/text metadata

Secure attachments documents and photos

"We are excited to offer our secure communications solution as a virtual appliance, allowing our customers to take advantage of the many benefits of virtual infrastructure," said Joe Boyle, co-founder and COO of SaltDNA. "Our new virtual appliance is very simple to operate, using a version of Linux that is extremely strong and robust, and can be downloaded and imported into any VM cluster." The IT department then only needs to configure their network details (hostname and IP address), and open pre-set ports in their firewall, to enable full secure communications for their users in a matter of minutes.

"This release of SaltDNA allows Chenega customers to deploy their own virtual on-premise secure communications solution on their hypervisor within minutes," said Matt O'Hanlon, Vice President Operations at Chenega International Consulting, LLC, a provider of security services to government and enterprise customers. "This announcement is a significant advance within the security sector, with SaltDNA once again setting the standard for enterprise-class secure mobile communications. This virtual appliance will allow businesses to install a secure communication platform extremely quickly and in a way that directly matches enterprise requirements to ensure both enhanced security and compliance."

About SaltDNA

SaltDNA provides a fully enterprise-managed software solution that enables absolute privacy in mobile communications. Visit www.saltdna.com.

