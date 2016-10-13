According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global medical ceramics marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Medical Ceramics Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

In terms of geography, APAC is the fastest growing market for medical ceramics, with China and India being the leading countries. The market in the region is foreseen to grow at a CAGR of 8% to reach USD 4.35 million by 2020. China is the leading manufacturer of ceramic products worldwide.

Ajay Adikhari, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on glass and ceramics, says, "The demand for medical ceramics in APAC is on the rise due to the rising incidence of trauma and orthobiological injuries. Apart from China and India, Japan, Indonesia, and Australia are the countries that account for a considerable demand in the region

Based on type, the report categorizes the global medical ceramics market into the following segments:

Bioinert

Bioactive

Bioresorbable

Global medical ceramics market by type 2015 (%)

Bioinert 39.92% Bioactive 32.03% Bioresorbable 28.05%

Source: Technavio

Global bioinert medical ceramics market

The global bioinert medical ceramics market was estimated at USD 5.11 billion in 2015. It is expected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Aluminum oxides and zirconia oxides are used in bioinert ceramics. They are high-strength ceramics that are used as alternatives to metallic implants owing to their remarkable hardness and low friction. They are biocompatible and do not elicit an immune response.

Bioinert ceramics are mostly used for producing load-bearing implants. They are widely used in the construction of orthopedic and dental implants. The growing demand for implantable medical devices and the rise in acceptance of dental implantsand orthopedic implants are fostering the demand for bioinert ceramics during the forecast period.

Global bioactive medical ceramics market

The global bioactive medical ceramics market was estimated at USD 4.1 billion in 2015. It is expected to reach USD 5.95 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.73%.

Bioactive ceramics are synthesized by sintering bioactive substances that allow the bonding of the implant with the living tissues. These substances form a structure called apatite, which is present in bones. These ceramics are brittle and are mostly used in orthopedic and dental grafting applications.

"These ceramics are also being sought as coatings for metallic implants and other strong ceramics for load-bearing applications. They are being developed for application in tissue engineering with other bioactive materials or cells, with the recent advances in stem cell research," says Ajay.

Global bioresorbable medical ceramics market

The global bioresorbable medical ceramics market was estimated at USD 3.59 billion in 2015. It is expected to reach USD 4.85 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Bioresorbable materials are those that safely degrade inside the body. Ceramics such as calcium sulfate hemihydrate (plaster of Paris), silicate-based glasses, and calcium sulfate dihydrate (gypsum), and calcium phosphates are used for producing implant devices and bone graft.

Calcium phosphate-based ceramics are preferred over other ceramics owing to their similar composition to bone. Compounds such as hydroxyapatite and tricalcium phosphate that are known to promote bone growth can be blended into these materials for greater efficiency.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

3M ESPE

CoorsTek Medical

Straumann

Stryker

