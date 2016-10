ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Nokia (NOK) are extending a recent downward trend on Thursday, with the wireless technology company currently slumping by 3.7 percent. Nokia hit a three-year low earlier in the session.



The continued decline by Nokia comes after Goldman Sachs removed the company's stock from its 'Conviction Buy' list, although it maintained a Buy rating.



