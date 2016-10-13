ALBANY, NY--(Marketwired - October 13, 2016) - CDPHP Medicare plans have once again scored top ratings for quality and service. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has announced that our Medicare PPO plan received an overall Star Rating of 5 out of 5 stars, while the Medicare HMO* plan received a Star Rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

"The Star Ratings show that we are much more than a health insurance company. At CDPHP, we offer high-quality products and services to our members, as well as the support they need to live long, healthy lives," said Dr. John Bennett, president and CEO, CDPHP. "We are pleased that CMS recognizes this commitment."

Each year, CMS rates Medicare plans on a scale of 1 to 5 stars, with 5 stars representing the highest quality. The Star Rating System is an important feature of the Medicare Advantage program, as it encourages health insurers to strive for higher quality, which results in members receiving better care. Consumers can compare plans based on their Star Ratings.

The overall scores are based on several key categories, including:

Staying healthy: screenings, tests, and vaccines

Managing chronic (long-term) conditions

Member experience with the health plan

Member complaints, problems getting services, and improvement in the health plan's performance

Health plan customer service

The open enrollment period for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7, 2016.

*The HMO plan is offered to individuals and employer groups; while the PPO plan is offered through employer groups. Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next.

About CDPHP

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 24 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and Instagram.

