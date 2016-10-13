Eigentlich hätte es ja beim Talk mit Paul Resch heute um http://www.greetzly.com gehen sollen. War auch so. Aber davor haben wir uns lange mit seinem ebenso hochinteressanten zweiten Projekt beschäftigt: http://valutico.com . Dort kann man folgendes tun: " "Valutico is the world"s leading provider of web-based company valuation tools. Started in 2014 by a team of enthusiastic Corporate Finance professionals and web developers, the concept was born out of frustration with the status-quo in Corporate Finance practice: That professional company valuations used to be the domain of only the most sophisticated of investors. At Valutico, it has been our mission from the outset to offer cutting-edge valuation tools to a much wider audience. Today we empower everybody to...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...