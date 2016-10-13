LONDON, 2016-10-13 20:01 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation's (NYSE:NOC) U.K.-based subsidiary, Park Air Systems, will supply air traffic control (ATC) communication systems equipment in a nationwide upgrade across South Africa.



The contract will utilise the Park Air T6 Radio, with more than 550 VHF units deployed to 50 sites. Other system elements will include Park Air's remote control and monitoring system (RCMS), multi-access remote control (MARC) server, integrated cabinets, cavity filters and controllers.



The installation sites will include South Africa's major airports, O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg and Cape Town International Airport. Combined, more than 27 million passengers fly through these two airports each year.



The ATC communications equipment will replace legacy Park Air systems installed in 1997.



"I am extremely proud we were selected to deliver such an important upgrade to our own radio systems deployed across South Africa. This successful long-term relationship Northrop Grumman has built with our customer is a testament not only to the outstanding quality of our products but also to the trust in our customer support services," said Danny Milligan, managing director, Northrop Grumman Park Air Systems. "Twenty years is a long time to sustain top-tier performance. We are delighted the customer has the confidence we can do the same for the next 20 years."



Northrop Grumman was awarded the contract by prime contractor and in-country partner AME Air Traffic Management (Pty) Ltd. The end customer is Air Traffic and Navigation Services, which provides air traffic, navigation, training and associated services within South Africa and a large part of the Southern Indian and Atlantic Oceans, comprising approximately 10 percent of the world's airspace.



Northrop Grumman Park Air Systems supplies communication systems for airspace operations worldwide and this year celebrates the 50th anniversary of its founding.



Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit www.northropgrumman.com for more information.



