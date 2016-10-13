

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting concerns about the outlook for global demand, steel stocks have moved sharply lower during trading on Thursday. The NYSE Arca Steel Index has subsequently plunged by 3 percent.



The weakness among steel stocks comes as disappointing Chinese trade data has led to worries about the global economy.



U.S. Steel (X), Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF) and AK Steel (AKS) are turning in some of the steel sector's worst performances in afternoon trading.



