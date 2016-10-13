

Gold futures edged higher Thursday as traders weighed upbeat U.S. jobs news.



Gold settled up $3.80, or 0.3%, at $1,257.60 an ounce.



A report from the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims at their lowest level in over forty years.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims came in at 246,000 in the week ended October 8th, unchanged from the previous week's revised level. Economists had expected jobless claims to climb to 254,000.



With the downward revision to the figure for the previous week, jobless claims held at their lowest levels since November of 1973.



