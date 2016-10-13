Research and Markets - Global Welding Safety Market CAGR Growth of 4.98% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: Tusker, MSA Safety, RPB Safety

DUBLIN, October 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Welding Safety Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global welding safety market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% during the period 2016-2020.

According to the report, positive outlook of global construction sector will be a key driver for market growth. The global welding equipment market is expected to be impacted significantly by the positive outlook of the overall construction industry. Welding equipment is used extensively in the construction industry, especially for welding structural steel.

Structural steel is considered an important raw material for this industry. Innovations in steel applications call for developments in welding technology. Reliability, durability, and safety of the steel structures are important in construction activities, which is ensured by proper welding of the structural steel.

Further, the report states that labor shortage in steel industry will be a challenge for the market. The Chinese steel industry, which is the world's largest steel industry, has been significantly affected by the economic slowdown faced by the country in 2015. In 2014, the total consumption of steel in China was 711 million metric tons, which decreased to almost 685 million metric tons in 2015, a decline of 3.6%. The consumption of steel in China will remain low in 2016 as well, with the anticipation of a further 2% decline in the total consumption figures.

Questions Answered:

What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

3M

Honeywell

Lincoln Electric

Bollé

Drägerwerk

Grolls

Infield Safety

Intech Safety

Kimberly-Clark

Miller Electric Company

MSA Safety

RPB Safety

RSG Safety

Scott Safety

Tusker

Report Structure:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Market segmentation by end user

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

PART 15: Appendix

PART 16: About the Author

