

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is losing ground against all of its major competitors Thursday afternoon. Perhaps a pullback was inevitable considering the impressive gains the U.S. currency has amassed in the last 2 weeks. Global growth concerns and the release of the Fed minutes yesterday also appear to be playing a role in today's slide.



Concerns over the health of the global economy sprang to the forefront overnight, in response to the weaker than expected Chinese trade report. Chinese exports dropped notably by 10 percent in September, while imports slid 1.9 percent. Both results were much weaker than anticipated.



The minutes of the September meeting of the FOMC Wednesday afternoon showed that divisions have emerged within the Federal Reserve regarding the timing of interest rate hikes. With unemployment near the Fed's target, 'several' voters thought interest rate hike needed 'relatively soon,' lest the Fed risk its credibility.



However, a few officials were worried interest rate hike might spark recession, while 'many' voters said pressure on inflation was nowhere to be seen.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits held steady in the week ended October 8th, the Labor Department revealed in a report on Thursday. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims came in at 246,000, unchanged from the previous week's revised level.



Economists had expected jobless claims to climb to 254,000 from the 249,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Import prices in the U.S. saw a modest uptick in the month of September, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said import prices inched up by 0.1 percent in September after falling by 0.2 percent in August. The uptick in prices matched economist estimates.



The Labor Department also said export prices rose by 0.3 percent in September following a 0.8 percent drop in August. Export prices had been expected to edge up by 0.1 percent.



The dollar has retreated to around $1.1050 against the Euro Thursday afternoon, from a 2 1/2 month high of $1.0984 this morning.



German consumer price inflation accelerated to a 16-month high in September, final data from Destatis showed Thursday. Consumer prices advanced 0.7 percent year-on-year in September, in line with flash estimate and faster than the 0.4 percent increase seen in prior month. The latest inflation figure was the highest since May 2015, when it was at the same level.



The buck has eased back to around $1.2260 against the pound sterling this afternoon from an early high of $1.2130.



House prices in the United Kingdom picked up steam in September, the latest survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed on Thursday with an index score of +17. That's up from +13 in August and the three-year low of +5 in July. That reading immediately followed the Brexit vote and capped five straight months of decline.



The greenback has pulled back to around Y103.600 Thursday afternoon, from over a 2-month high of Y104.635 this morning.



Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.2 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday, coming in at 502.016 trillion yen. That follows the 2.0 percent increase in August.



Japan's tertiary industry activity remained flat in August after expanding for two consecutive months, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Thursday. Economists had forecast tertiary industry activity to fall 0.2 percent on month in August, offsetting a 0.2 percent increase in July.



