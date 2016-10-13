Riksgälden: Sweden raises USD 3 billion in a three-year bond at 1.218 %

Kingdom of Sweden raised USD 3 billion (approximately SEK 26 billion) in a new three-year benchmark at a yield of 1.218 per cent. The proceeds will be used to refinance loans to the Riksbank.
The transaction was priced at mid-swaps plus 6 basis points. More than 70 investors took part with the total bid volume exceeding USD 3 billion.
- There was a great demand for our bonds and the market conditions were positive. This enabled us to price the issue at a favourable level. We are pleased to see that the bond was placed with a large number of investors around the world, says Maria Norström, Head of Funding at the Swedish National Debt Office.
Terms and conditions
|Issuer
|Kingdom of Sweden
|Size
|USD 3 billion
|Coupon
|1.125 % s.a.
|Maturity date
|21 October 2019
|Price
|99.727 %
|Yield
|1.218 % s.a.
|Spread versus USD mid swaps
|6 basis points
|Spread versus US benchmark
|20.45 basis points
|Lead managers
|Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, SEB
The Debt Office plans to sell foreign-currency bonds for a total of SEK 59 billion in 2016.Today's transaction, which was the third one this year, completes the funding in foreign-currency bonds this year for the Riksbank.
