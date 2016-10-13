

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of a recording of Donald Trump making lewd remarks about women, the results of a Suffolk University poll show Hillary Clinton has climbed into the lead in North Carolina.



Forty-five percent of likely North Carolina voters said they support Clinton, while 43 percent said they back Trump.



The two-point advantage for Clinton is within the poll's margin of error, but the results reflect a reversal from a poll conducted last month showing Trump with a 44 percent to 41 percent lead.



Libertarian Gary Johnson was the preferred choice of 5 percent of likely voters in the latest poll, and 5 percent of voters were undecided.



'The five point swing is due to an improvement among women supporting Hillary Clinton and a Trump decline among independents,' said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center.



He added, 'These two groups of voters have tipped more to Clinton recently, and she appears to have benefited from the fallout over Trump's lewd comments about women.'



The poll showed that Clinton's lead among women has jumped to 11 points from just 1 point, while Trump's advantage among independents has shrank to 7 points from 17 points.



Suffolk noted the shift comes in the aftermath of last Friday's release of an Access Hollywood video of Trump making demeaning comments about women.



Sixty-nine percent of likely voters said the video had not changed their opinion of Trump, but 14 percent said it did. An additional 14 percent had not seen the recording.



The Suffolk survey of 500 likely North Carolina voters was conducted October 10th through 12th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.



