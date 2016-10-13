

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mortgage applications dropped 6 percent last week from a week earlier as fixed rates jumped, according to new data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.



According to Bankrate.com, in week October 13-19, 67% of the panelists believe mortgage rates will rise over the next week or so; none think rates will fall; and 33% believe rates will remain relatively unchanged.



According to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, market composite index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 6.0 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.



The Refinance Index decreased 8.0 percent, as the refinance share of mortgage activity dropped to 62.4 percent of total applications from 63.8 percent last week.



The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 2 percent and was 27 percent higher compared to last year.



The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 4.1 percent of total applications.



The Federal Housing Administration's share increased to 10.9 percent from 10.0 percent last week; the Veteran Affairs' share of total applications rose to 12.0 percent from 11.4 percent last week; and the United States Department of Agriculture's share of total applications remained unchanged at 0.7 percent.



The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to 3.68 percent from 3.62 percent. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances increased to 3.67 percent from 3.60 percent.



