

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were higher Thursday, even as the Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. crude oil inventories had jumped by 4.9 million barrels in the week to October 7.



Inventories are extremely high for this time of year despite falling for the previous five weeks.



Nov. WTI oil settled at $50.44/bbl on Nymex, up 26 cents, or 0.5%.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims came in at 246,000 in the week ended October 8th, unchanged from the previous week's revised level. Economists had expected jobless claims to climb to 254,000.



With the downward revision to the figure for the previous week, jobless claims held at their lowest levels since November of 1973.



