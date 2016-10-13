WAUKESHA, WI--(Marketwired - October 13, 2016) - CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company" or "CIBM") (OTCQB: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank, announced its results of operations and financial condition for the third quarter of 2016. Net income for the quarter was $0.9 million or $0.05 basic earnings per share, and for the nine months ending September 30, 2016, $3.0 million or $0.17 per share. Earnings per share on a diluted basis for the same quarter and nine month period were $0.02 and $0.08, respectively. This reflects a substantial increase over the prior year's results for the same periods as shown in the included financial information.

Select highlights for the quarter include:

Return on average assets was 0.55% for the third quarter of 2016 and 0.67% for the nine months ending September 30, 2016, showing a substantial improvement over the 0.23% and 0.05% reported for the same periods in 2015.

Net income for subsidiary CIBM Bank was $1.0 million for the third quarter and $3.1 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2016; compared to $0.6 million and $0.9 million for the same periods of 2015.

The growing and diversified loan portfolio has been the main driver of CIBM's net interest income growth as it has increased $0.5 million for the third quarter and $1.5 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2016, relative to the same periods of 2015.

Non-interest income increased $1.6 million for the third quarter and $3.7 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2016, relative to the same periods of 2015, due primarily to mortgage activity.

In addition to the growing revenues, our expense management activities discussed in prior earnings releases and shareholder letters have played a role in this outcome as well. The primary source of noninterest expense growth has been from higher commissions related to mortgage production.

Although net recoveries from prior charge-offs annualized to average loans has been fairly strong this past quarter and year to date, the approximately $1.3 million (net of costs) structured settlement payment announced earlier this year has not yet been received or recorded.

Non-performing assets to total assets continued its decline to 1.32% from 1.59% the prior quarter, 2.25% at the year-end 2015, and 2.20% at the same quarter-end of 2015.

"CIB Marine is pleased to be reporting year-on-year earnings improvements, continued growth in revenues and key accomplishments in executing some expense reductions," said Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. "Our third quarter saw growth in all of our key production units with especially strong results coming out of our mortgage banking division. In addition, we have received our first full quarter's results from the SBA financing facility discussed in the prior quarter, this facility is reported under reverse repurchase agreements in the balance sheet and other investments in the income statement."

Mr. Chaffin added, "We continue to focus on fulfilling our mission and growing our client relationship-based banking businesses along our corporate, mortgage and retail lines. We have made several new hires in our retail banking division recently, and Joe Arie joined our management team in the third quarter to develop our SBA lending business. Joe has a long history in SBA lending management and participation in various roles with key SBA trade organizations. In addition, CIBM successfully implemented a new customer relationship management system this past quarter -- this will assist in better meeting our customers' financial service needs and coordinate those efforts internally across our divisions and geographies."

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates 11 banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

Notice that Preferred Dividend has not been declared: Pursuant to Sections 5.4(e)(v) and 5.5(e)(v) of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Company has not declared a dividend on its Series A Preferred Stock or its Series B Convertible Preferred Stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, and, accordingly, no dividend will be paid to preferred shareholders for such Dividend Period.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as "may," "project," "are confident," "should be," "intend," "predict," "believe," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine's current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine's operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine's control, include but are not limited to:

operating, legal, and regulatory risks;

economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine's banking business;

the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and

the risk that CIB Marine's analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data

At or for the -------------------------------------------------------------- Quarters Ended ------------------------------------------------------------ September December September 30, June 30, March 31, 31, 30, 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 ------------------------------------------------------------ (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Selected Statement of Operations Data Interest and dividend income $ 5,286 $ 5,214 $ 5,176 $ 4,874 $ 4,657 Interest expense 740 729 735 654 595 -------------------------------------------------------------- Net interest income 4,546 4,485 4,441 4,220 4,062 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 69 118 61 215 (337) -------------------------------------------------------------- Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 4,477 4,367 4,380 4,005 4,399 Noninterest income (1) 2,651 2,788 2,053 592 1,022 Noninterest expense 6,220 5,951 5,481 5,386 5,114 -------------------------------------------------------------- Income (loss) before income taxes 908 1,204 952 (789) 307 Income tax expense 40 15 0 6 0 -------------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) $ 868 $ 1,189 $ 952 $ (795) $ 307 ============================================================== Common Share Data Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ (0.04) $ 0.02 Diluted net income (loss) per share 0.02 0.03 0.03 (0.04) 0.01 Dividend 0 0 0 0 0 Tangible book value per share (2) 1.04 0.99 0.90 0.79 0.90 Book value per share (2) 0.56 0.51 0.41 0.31 0.42 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 18,127,892 18,127,892 18,17,892 18,127,892 18,127,92 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 35,818,022 35,631,892 35,631,892 18,127,892 35,631,892 Financial Condition Data Total assets $ 632,628 $ 615,708 $ 597,089 $ 571,233 $ 531,744 Loans 466,057 461,859 470,424 445,050 414,643 Allowance for loan losses (8,549) (8,219) (8,235) (8,064) (7,883) Investment securities 103,853 103,542 97,474 94,702 92,674 Deposits 476,428 468,377 467,334 443,571 415,185 Borrowings 81,636 72,833 57,929 58,883 45,396 Stockholders' equity 70,094 69,266 67,475 65,586 67,616 Financial Ratios and Other Data Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (3) 2.95% 3.11% 3.15% 3.14% 3.18% Net interest spread (4) 2.80% 2.96% 3.00% 2.98% 3.03% Noninterest income to average assets (5) 1.68% 1.88% 1.42% 0.43% 0.77% Noninterest expense to average assets 3.93% 4.02% 3.78% 3.89% 3.87% Efficiency ratio (6) 86.42% 81.82% 84.40% 111.93% 100.59% Earnings (loss) on average assets (7) 0.55% 0.80% 0.66% -0.57% 0.23% Earnings (loss) on average equity (8) 4.89% 6.98% 5.75% -4.65% 1.79% Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to loans (9) 1.16% 0.81% 0.81% 0.70% 0.75% Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans (9) 1.58% 1.63% 1.64% 1.96% 1.68% Nonperforming assets, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets (9) 1.32% 1.59% 1.94% 2.25% 2.20% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.83% 1.78% 1.75% 1.81% 1.90% Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (9) 116.08% 109.14% 106.74% 92.25% 113.03% Net charge- offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans -0.22% 0.12% -0.10% 0.03% -0.54% Capital Ratios: Total equity to total assets 11.08% 11.25% 11.30% 11.48% 12.72% Total risk- based capital ratio 15.66% 15.60% 15.19% 15.45% 16.57% Tier 1 risk- based capital ratio 14.41% 14.34% 13.93% 14.20% 15.31% Leverage capital ratio 11.20% 11.69% 11.72% 12.27% 13.01% Other Data: Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 169 167 180 173 159 Number of banking facilities 11 11 11 11 11 At or for the ------------------------ Nine Months Ended ------------------------ September September 30, 30, 2016 2015 ------------------------ (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Selected Statement of Operations Data Interest and dividend income $ 15,676 $ 13,656 Interest expense 2,204 1,723 ------------------------- Net interest income 13,472 11,933 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 248 (154) ------------------------- Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 13,224 12,087 Noninterest income (1) 7,492 3,834 Noninterest expense 17,652 15,731 ------------------------- Income (loss) before income taxes 3,064 190 Income tax expense 55 0 ------------------------- Net income (loss) $ 3,009 $ 190 ========================= Common Share Data Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.17 $ 0.01 Diluted net income (loss) per share 0.08 0.01 Dividend 0 0 Tangible book value per share (2) 1.04 0.90 Book value per share (2) 0.56 0.42 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 18,127,892 18,127,892 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 35,694,388 35,631,892 Financial Condition Data Total assets $ 632,628 $ 531,744 Loans 466,057 414,643 Allowance for loan losses (8,549) (7,883) Investment securities 103,853 92,674 Deposits 476,428 415,185 Borrowings 81,636 45,396 Stockholders' equity 70,094 67,616 Financial Ratios and Other Data Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (3) 3.07% 3.19% Net interest spread (4) 2.92% 3.04% Noninterest income to average assets (5) 1.66% 0.99% Noninterest expense to average assets 3.91% 4.07% Efficiency ratio (6) 84.20% 99.85% Earnings (loss) on average assets (7) 0.67% 0.05% Earnings (loss) on average equity (8) 5.86% 0.37% Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to loans (9) 1.16% 0.75% Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans (9) 1.58% 1.68% Nonperforming assets, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets (9) 1.32% 2.20% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.83% 1.90% Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (9) 116.08% 113.03% Net charge- offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans -0.07% -0.16% Capital Ratios: Total equity to total assets 11.08% 12.72% Total risk- based capital ratio 15.66% 16.57% Tier 1 risk- based capital ratio 14.41% 15.31% Leverage capital ratio 11.20% 13.01% Other Data: Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 169 159 Number of banking facilities 11 11

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities. (2) Tangible book value per share is the shareholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the shareholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. (3) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. (4) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities. (6) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities. (7) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets. (8) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average common equity. (9) Excludes loans held for sale.

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) September September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 30, 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 ----------------------------------------------------------- (Dollars in thousands, except share data) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 11,427 $ 9,808 $ 9,136 $ 9,170 $ 8,037 Reverse repurchase agreements 27,560 20,313 - - - Securities available for sale 103,853 103,542 97,474 94,702 92,674 Loans held for sale 15,875 11,602 10,176 12,275 5,157 Loans 466,057 461,859 470,424 445,050 414,643 Allowance for loan losses (8,549) (8,219) (8,235) (8,064) (7,883) ----------------------------------------------------------- Net loans 457,508 453,640 462,189 436,986 406,760 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 3,803 2,170 2,170 2,170 2,170 Premises and equipment, net 4,256 4,358 4,716 4,771 4,830 Accrued interest receivable 1,289 1,290 1,468 1,296 1,471 Other real estate owned, net 982 2,283 3,859 4,126 4,698 Bank owned life insurance 4,363 4,336 4,310 4,285 4,259 Goodwill and other intangible assets 226 232 237 243 248 Other assets 1,486 2,134 1,354 1,209 1,440 ----------------------------------------------------------- Total Assets $ 632,628 $ 615,708 $ 597,089 $ 571,233 $ 531,744 =========================================================== Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest- bearing demand$ 87,216 $ 82,460 $ 74,564 $ 77,580 $ 70,644 Interest- bearing demand 29,821 31,508 32,096 33,192 30,320 Savings 169,390 175,955 175,576 162,663 153,134 Time 190,001 178,454 185,098 170,136 161,087 ----------------------------------------------------------- Total deposits 476,428 468,377 467,334 443,571 415,185 Short-term borrowings 81,636 72,833 57,929 58,883 45,396 Accrued interest payable 319 335 339 321 305 Other liabilities 4,151 4,897 4,012 2,872 3,242 ----------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 562,534 546,442 529,614 505,647 464,128 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued-55,624 shares of series A and 4,376 shares of series B; convertible; aggregate liquidation preference- $60,000 51,000 51,000 51,000 51,000 51,000 Common stock, $1 par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares; 18,346,391 issued shares; 18,135,344 outstanding shares 18,346 18,346 18,346 18,346 18,346 Capital surplus 158,510 158,493 158,493 158,493 158,493 Accumulated deficit (156,579) (157,446) (158,636) (159,588) (158,793) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (654) (598) (1,199) (2,136) (901) Treasury stock 218,499 shares at cost (529) (529) (529) (529) (529) ----------------------------------------------------------- Total stockholders' equity 70,094 69,266 67,475 65,586 67,616 ----------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 632,628 $ 615,708 $ 597,089 $ 571,233 $ 531,744 ===========================================================

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

At or for the ----------------------------------------------------------- Quarters Ended ---------------------------------------------------------- September December September 30, June 30, March 31, 31, 30, 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------- (Dollars in thousands) Interest Income Loans $ 4,540 $ 4,635 $ 4,572 $ 4,248 $ 4,044 Loans held for sale 153 95 83 77 58 Securities 513 478 517 546 553 Other investments 80 6 4 3 2 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total interest income 5,286 5,214 5,176 4,874 4,657 Interest Expense Deposits 659 692 705 640 583 Short-term borrowings 81 37 30 14 12 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total interest expense 740 729 735 654 595 ---------------------------------------------------------- Net interest income 4,546 4,485 4,441 4,220 4,062 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 69 118 61 215 (337) ---------------------------------------------------------- Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 4,477 4,367 4,380 4,005 4,399 Noninterest Income Deposit service charges 125 121 103 113 119 Other service fees 47 52 67 60 73 Mortgage Banking revenue, net 2,285 2,102 1,336 545 805 Other income 206 96 117 104 102 Net gains on sale of securities 0 0 0 0 0 Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns) (12) 417 430 (230) (77) ---------------------------------------------------------- Total noninterest income 2,651 2,788 2,053 592 1,022 Noninterest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 4,426 4,143 3,624 3,419 3,195 Equipment 277 293 273 277 262 Occupancy and premises 377 389 435 396 404 Data Processing 185 151 154 158 173 Federal deposit insurance 105 106 106 104 110 Professional services 157 213 249 228 277 Telephone and data communication 92 99 109 113 86 Insurance 60 56 54 53 55 Other expense 541 501 477 638 552 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total noninterest expense 6,220 5,951 5,481 5,386 5,114 ---------------------------------------------------------- Income (loss) from operations before income taxes 908 1,204 952 (789) 307 Income tax expense 40 15 0 6 0 ---------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) 868 1,189 952 (795) 307 Preferred stock dividend 0 0 0 0 0 ---------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders $ 868 $ 1,189 $ 952 $ (795) $ 307 ========================================================== At or for the ------------------------- Nine Months Ended ------------------------- September September 30, 30, 2016 2015 ------------------------- (Dollars in thousands) Interest Income Loans $ 13,747 $ 11,724 Loans held for sale 331 264 Securities 1,508 1,660 Other investments 90 8 ------------------------- Total interest income 15,676 13,656 Interest Expense Deposits 2,056 1,687 Short-term borrowings 148 36 ------------------------- Total interest expense 2,204 1,723 ------------------------- Net interest income 13,472 11,933 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 248 (154) ------------------------- Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 13,224 12,087 Noninterest Income Deposit service charges 349 337 Other service fees 166 176 Mortgage Banking revenue, net 5,723 3,179 Other income 419 340 Net gains on sale of securities 0 13 Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns) 835 (211) ------------------------- Total noninterest income 7,492 3,834 Noninterest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 12,193 10,096 Equipment 843 791 Occupancy and premises 1,201 1,180 Data Processing 490 463 Federal deposit insurance 317 321 Professional services 619 714 Telephone and data communication 300 298 Insurance 170 168 Other expense 1,519 1,700 ------------------------- Total noninterest expense 17,652 15,731 ------------------------- Income (loss) from operations before income taxes 3,064 190 Income tax expense 55 0 ------------------------- Net income (loss) 3,009 190 Preferred stock dividend 0 0 ------------------------- Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders $ 3,009 $ 190 =========================

