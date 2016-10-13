Frost & Sullivan Hosts 9th Annual Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards Banquet Honoring Top Companies in the Region

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan honored more than 50 top companies at its 9th annual Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet held on 13 October at the Conrad Centennial Singapore.
Mr. Manoj Menon, Senior Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director said that the annual awards was held to honor and recognize companies that have pushed the boundaries of excellence in the Asia-Pacific.
The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.
The shortlisted companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.
Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2016 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards
COUNTRY
Philippines Biomass Power Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award
ASEAGAS CORPORATION
Philippines Contact Center Applications Vendor of the Year
AVAYA
Singapore Energy Management Solutions Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
BARGHEST BUILDING PERFORMANCE PTE LTD
Japan CRO Company of the Year
CMIC CO., LTD.
Philippines Contact Center System Integrator of the Year
DIVERSIFIED TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (DTSII)
Singapore Domestic Logistics Service Provider of the Year
KEPPEL LOGISTICS
Nepal Mobile Service Provider of the Year
NCELL PVT. LTD.
Singapore Waste Management Technology Leadership Award
SEMBCORP
Cambodia Mobile Service Provider of the Year
SMART AXIATA CO., LTD.
Thailand Managed Service Provider of the Year
UNITED INFORMATION HIGHWAY COMPANY LIMITED
SOUTHEAST ASIA
Southeast Asia Contact Center Applications Vendor of the Year
AVAYA
Southeast Asia Solar Power Company of the Year
CONERGY ASIA & ME
Southeast Asia Contact Center System Integrator of the Year
DIMENSION DATA ASIA PACIFIC
Southeast Asia Unified Communications System Integrator of the Year
DIMENSION DATA ASIA PACIFIC
Southeast Asia Telecoms Tower Company of the Year
EDOTCO GROUP SDN BHD
Southeast Asia UPS Growth Excellence Leadership Award
EMERSON NETWORK POWER
Southeast Asia UPS Company of the Year
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
Southeast Asia UPS Services Company of the Year
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
ASIA PACIFIC
Asia Pacific Home Water Treatment Company of the Year
AMWAY
Asia Pacific Outbound Systems Market Share Leadership Award
ASPECT SOFTWARE (ASIA PACIFIC) PTE LTD
Asia Pacific Inbound Contact Routing Systems Market Share Leadership Award
AVAYA
Asia Pacific Web Defacement Monitoring and Restoration Product Line Strategy Leadership Award
BANFF CYBER TECHNOLOGIES
Asia Pacific Hybrid IT Strategy Award
CENTURYLINK
Asia Pacific Managed Services Growth Strategy Award
CITIC TELECOM CPC
Asia Pacific CRO Growth Excellence Leadership Award
COVANCE INC
Asia Pacific Managed Cloud Company of the Year
DATAPIPE
Asia Pacific Water Disinfection Product Line Strategy Leadership Award
DE NORA
Asia Pacific UPS Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award
EATON
Asia Pacific Quantum Cascade Laser Process Gas Analyzer New Product Innovation Award
EMERSON AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS
Asia Pacific Data Center Integrated Power (DCIP) Infrastructure Growth Excellence Leadership Award
EMERSON NETWORK POWER
Asia Pacific Data Center Industry Visionary Innovation Leadership Award
EQUINIX
Asia Pacific Property Development New Product Innovation Award
FOREST CITY
Asia Pacific Contract Research Outsourcing Services Customer Value Leadership Award
INC RESEARCH
Asia Pacific Commercialization Services Provider Company of the Year
INVENTIV HEALTH
Asia Pacific Facilities Management Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award
ISS ASIA PACIFIC
Asia Pacific Smart Grid Solutions Company of the Year
ITRON, INC. ASIA PACIFIC
Asia Pacific Headset Company of the Year
JABRA GN NETCOM (S) PTE LTD
Asia Pacific Office Headset Vendor of the Year
JABRA GN NETCOM (S) PTE LTD
Asia Pacific Facilities Management Company of the Year
JLL
Asia Pacific Medical Glove Growth Excellence Leadership
KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES BHD
Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Company of the Year
MESOBLAST LTD
Asia Pacific Neurological Disorders New Product Innovation Award
MOLEAC PTE LTD
Asia Pacific Cloud Contact Centre Service Provider of the Year
ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES
Asia Pacific Cloud UC Growth Excellence Leadership Award
ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES
Asia Pacific CRO Company of the Year
QuintilesIMS
Asia Pacific Data Center Integrated Power Infrastructure Company of the Year
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
Asia Pacific Mass Spectrometry Company of the Year
SHIMADZU
Asia Pacific Building Technologies Company of the Year
SIEMENS
Asia Pacific Smart Grid Services Provider of the Year
SILVER SPRING NETWORKS
Asia Pacific Airport IT Solutions Company of the Year
SITA
Asia Pacific Bottled Water Company of the Year
SPRITZER
Asia Pacific Managed UC Services Provider of the Year
TATA COMMUNICATIONS
Asia Pacific Regional Distribution Service Provider of the Year
TIONG NAM LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS SDN BHD
Asia Pacific Warehouse Services Provider of the Year
TIONG NAM LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS SDN BHD
Asia Pacific Quality Monitoring Systems Market Share Leadership Award
VERINT SYSTEMS
Asia Pacific Workforce Management Systems Market Share Leadership Award
VERINT SYSTEMS
Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Technology Company of the Year
VESTAS ASIA PACIFIC WIND TECHNOLOGY PTE LTD
Asia Pacific Biologics CMO Growth Excellence Leadership Award
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.
Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Technology Growth Excellence Leadership Award
WUXI SUNTECH POWER CO LTD
GLOBAL
Global Health and Wellness Competitive Strategy Leadership Award
HEALTHHUB.SG
Global Healthcare Platform Enabling Technology Leadership Award
HEALTHHUB.SG
Global Healthcare Services Visionary Innovation Leadership Award
HEALTHHUB.SG
