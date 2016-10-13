Frost & Sullivan Hosts 9th Annual Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards Banquet Honoring Top Companies in the Region

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan honored more than 50 top companies at its 9th annual Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet held on 13 October at the Conrad Centennial Singapore.

Mr. Manoj Menon, Senior Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director said that the annual awards was held to honor and recognize companies that have pushed the boundaries of excellence in the Asia-Pacific.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.

The shortlisted companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

COUNTRY Philippines Biomass Power Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award ASEAGAS CORPORATION Philippines Contact Center Applications Vendor of the Year AVAYA Singapore Energy Management Solutions Entrepreneurial Company of the Year BARGHEST BUILDING PERFORMANCE PTE LTD Japan CRO Company of the Year CMIC CO., LTD. Philippines Contact Center System Integrator of the Year DIVERSIFIED TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (DTSII) Singapore Domestic Logistics Service Provider of the Year KEPPEL LOGISTICS Nepal Mobile Service Provider of the Year NCELL PVT. LTD. Singapore Waste Management Technology Leadership Award SEMBCORP Cambodia Mobile Service Provider of the Year SMART AXIATA CO., LTD. Thailand Managed Service Provider of the Year UNITED INFORMATION HIGHWAY COMPANY LIMITED SOUTHEAST ASIA Southeast Asia Contact Center Applications Vendor of the Year AVAYA Southeast Asia Solar Power Company of the Year CONERGY ASIA & ME Southeast Asia Contact Center System Integrator of the Year DIMENSION DATA ASIA PACIFIC Southeast Asia Unified Communications System Integrator of the Year DIMENSION DATA ASIA PACIFIC Southeast Asia Telecoms Tower Company of the Year EDOTCO GROUP SDN BHD Southeast Asia UPS Growth Excellence Leadership Award EMERSON NETWORK POWER Southeast Asia UPS Company of the Year SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC Southeast Asia UPS Services Company of the Year SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC ASIA PACIFIC Asia Pacific Home Water Treatment Company of the Year AMWAY Asia Pacific Outbound Systems Market Share Leadership Award ASPECT SOFTWARE (ASIA PACIFIC) PTE LTD Asia Pacific Inbound Contact Routing Systems Market Share Leadership Award AVAYA Asia Pacific Web Defacement Monitoring and Restoration Product Line Strategy Leadership Award BANFF CYBER TECHNOLOGIES Asia Pacific Hybrid IT Strategy Award CENTURYLINK Asia Pacific Managed Services Growth Strategy Award CITIC TELECOM CPC Asia Pacific CRO Growth Excellence Leadership Award COVANCE INC Asia Pacific Managed Cloud Company of the Year DATAPIPE Asia Pacific Water Disinfection Product Line Strategy Leadership Award DE NORA Asia Pacific UPS Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award EATON Asia Pacific Quantum Cascade Laser Process Gas Analyzer New Product Innovation Award EMERSON AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS Asia Pacific Data Center Integrated Power (DCIP) Infrastructure Growth Excellence Leadership Award EMERSON NETWORK POWER Asia Pacific Data Center Industry Visionary Innovation Leadership Award EQUINIX Asia Pacific Property Development New Product Innovation Award FOREST CITY Asia Pacific Contract Research Outsourcing Services Customer Value Leadership Award INC RESEARCH Asia Pacific Commercialization Services Provider Company of the Year INVENTIV HEALTH Asia Pacific Facilities Management Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award ISS ASIA PACIFIC Asia Pacific Smart Grid Solutions Company of the Year ITRON, INC. ASIA PACIFIC Asia Pacific Headset Company of the Year JABRA GN NETCOM (S) PTE LTD Asia Pacific Office Headset Vendor of the Year JABRA GN NETCOM (S) PTE LTD Asia Pacific Facilities Management Company of the Year JLL Asia Pacific Medical Glove Growth Excellence Leadership KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES BHD Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Company of the Year MESOBLAST LTD Asia Pacific Neurological Disorders New Product Innovation Award MOLEAC PTE LTD Asia Pacific Cloud Contact Centre Service Provider of the Year ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES Asia Pacific Cloud UC Growth Excellence Leadership Award ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES Asia Pacific CRO Company of the Year QuintilesIMS Asia Pacific Data Center Integrated Power Infrastructure Company of the Year SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC Asia Pacific Mass Spectrometry Company of the Year SHIMADZU Asia Pacific Building Technologies Company of the Year SIEMENS Asia Pacific Smart Grid Services Provider of the Year SILVER SPRING NETWORKS Asia Pacific Airport IT Solutions Company of the Year SITA Asia Pacific Bottled Water Company of the Year SPRITZER Asia Pacific Managed UC Services Provider of the Year TATA COMMUNICATIONS Asia Pacific Regional Distribution Service Provider of the Year TIONG NAM LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS SDN BHD Asia Pacific Warehouse Services Provider of the Year TIONG NAM LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS SDN BHD Asia Pacific Quality Monitoring Systems Market Share Leadership Award VERINT SYSTEMS Asia Pacific Workforce Management Systems Market Share Leadership Award VERINT SYSTEMS Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Technology Company of the Year VESTAS ASIA PACIFIC WIND TECHNOLOGY PTE LTD Asia Pacific Biologics CMO Growth Excellence Leadership Award WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC. Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Technology Growth Excellence Leadership Award WUXI SUNTECH POWER CO LTD GLOBAL Global Health and Wellness Competitive Strategy Leadership Award HEALTHHUB.SG Global Healthcare Platform Enabling Technology Leadership Award HEALTHHUB.SG Global Healthcare Services Visionary Innovation Leadership Award HEALTHHUB.SG

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? Contact Us: Start the discussion

