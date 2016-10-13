sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 13.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.10.2016 | 22:02
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Frost & Sullivan Hosts 9th Annual Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards Banquet Honoring Top Companies in the Region

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan honored more than 50 top companies at its 9th annual Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet held on 13 October at the Conrad Centennial Singapore.

Photo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161013/428566

Mr. Manoj Menon, Senior Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director said that the annual awards was held to honor and recognize companies that have pushed the boundaries of excellence in the Asia-Pacific.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.

The shortlisted companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2016 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

COUNTRY

Philippines Biomass Power Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

ASEAGAS CORPORATION

Philippines Contact Center Applications Vendor of the Year

AVAYA

Singapore Energy Management Solutions Entrepreneurial Company of the Year

BARGHEST BUILDING PERFORMANCE PTE LTD

Japan CRO Company of the Year

CMIC CO., LTD.

Philippines Contact Center System Integrator of the Year

DIVERSIFIED TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (DTSII)

Singapore Domestic Logistics Service Provider of the Year

KEPPEL LOGISTICS

Nepal Mobile Service Provider of the Year

NCELL PVT. LTD.

Singapore Waste Management Technology Leadership Award

SEMBCORP

Cambodia Mobile Service Provider of the Year

SMART AXIATA CO., LTD.

Thailand Managed Service Provider of the Year

UNITED INFORMATION HIGHWAY COMPANY LIMITED

SOUTHEAST ASIA

Southeast Asia Contact Center Applications Vendor of the Year

AVAYA

Southeast Asia Solar Power Company of the Year

CONERGY ASIA & ME

Southeast Asia Contact Center System Integrator of the Year

DIMENSION DATA ASIA PACIFIC

Southeast Asia Unified Communications System Integrator of the Year

DIMENSION DATA ASIA PACIFIC

Southeast Asia Telecoms Tower Company of the Year

EDOTCO GROUP SDN BHD

Southeast Asia UPS Growth Excellence Leadership Award

EMERSON NETWORK POWER

Southeast Asia UPS Company of the Year

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

Southeast Asia UPS Services Company of the Year

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

ASIA PACIFIC

Asia Pacific Home Water Treatment Company of the Year

AMWAY

Asia Pacific Outbound Systems Market Share Leadership Award

ASPECT SOFTWARE (ASIA PACIFIC) PTE LTD

Asia Pacific Inbound Contact Routing Systems Market Share Leadership Award

AVAYA

Asia Pacific Web Defacement Monitoring and Restoration Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

BANFF CYBER TECHNOLOGIES

Asia Pacific Hybrid IT Strategy Award

CENTURYLINK

Asia Pacific Managed Services Growth Strategy Award

CITIC TELECOM CPC

Asia Pacific CRO Growth Excellence Leadership Award

COVANCE INC

Asia Pacific Managed Cloud Company of the Year

DATAPIPE

Asia Pacific Water Disinfection Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

DE NORA

Asia Pacific UPS Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

EATON

Asia Pacific Quantum Cascade Laser Process Gas Analyzer New Product Innovation Award

EMERSON AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS

Asia Pacific Data Center Integrated Power (DCIP) Infrastructure Growth Excellence Leadership Award

EMERSON NETWORK POWER

Asia Pacific Data Center Industry Visionary Innovation Leadership Award

EQUINIX

Asia Pacific Property Development New Product Innovation Award

FOREST CITY

Asia Pacific Contract Research Outsourcing Services Customer Value Leadership Award

INC RESEARCH

Asia Pacific Commercialization Services Provider Company of the Year

INVENTIV HEALTH

Asia Pacific Facilities Management Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

ISS ASIA PACIFIC

Asia Pacific Smart Grid Solutions Company of the Year

ITRON, INC. ASIA PACIFIC

Asia Pacific Headset Company of the Year

JABRA GN NETCOM (S) PTE LTD

Asia Pacific Office Headset Vendor of the Year

JABRA GN NETCOM (S) PTE LTD

Asia Pacific Facilities Management Company of the Year

JLL

Asia Pacific Medical Glove Growth Excellence Leadership

KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES BHD

Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Company of the Year

MESOBLAST LTD

Asia Pacific Neurological Disorders New Product Innovation Award

MOLEAC PTE LTD

Asia Pacific Cloud Contact Centre Service Provider of the Year

ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES

Asia Pacific Cloud UC Growth Excellence Leadership Award

ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES

Asia Pacific CRO Company of the Year

QuintilesIMS

Asia Pacific Data Center Integrated Power Infrastructure Company of the Year

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

Asia Pacific Mass Spectrometry Company of the Year

SHIMADZU

Asia Pacific Building Technologies Company of the Year

SIEMENS

Asia Pacific Smart Grid Services Provider of the Year

SILVER SPRING NETWORKS

Asia Pacific Airport IT Solutions Company of the Year

SITA

Asia Pacific Bottled Water Company of the Year

SPRITZER

Asia Pacific Managed UC Services Provider of the Year

TATA COMMUNICATIONS

Asia Pacific Regional Distribution Service Provider of the Year

TIONG NAM LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS SDN BHD

Asia Pacific Warehouse Services Provider of the Year

TIONG NAM LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS SDN BHD

Asia Pacific Quality Monitoring Systems Market Share Leadership Award

VERINT SYSTEMS

Asia Pacific Workforce Management Systems Market Share Leadership Award

VERINT SYSTEMS

Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Technology Company of the Year

VESTAS ASIA PACIFIC WIND TECHNOLOGY PTE LTD

Asia Pacific Biologics CMO Growth Excellence Leadership Award

WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.

Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Technology Growth Excellence Leadership Award

WUXI SUNTECH POWER CO LTD

GLOBAL

Global Health and Wellness Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

HEALTHHUB.SG

Global Healthcare Platform Enabling Technology Leadership Award

HEALTHHUB.SG

Global Healthcare Services Visionary Innovation Leadership Award

HEALTHHUB.SG

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? Contact Us: Start the discussion

Media Contact

Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications - Asia Pacific
Phone: +65.6890.0926
Email: melissa.tan@frost.com


© 2016 PR Newswire