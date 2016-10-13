VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Precipitate Gold Corporation (the "Company" or "Precipitate") (TSX VENTURE: PRG) announces that it has granted stock options to certain of its directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to 1,170,000 common shares. Each option is exercisable to acquire one common share of Precipitate at a price of $0.25 until October 13, 2021. The options will vest in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Precipitate Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and advancing its mineral property interests in the Tireo Gold Trend of the Dominican Republic. The Company also maintains assets in northern British Columbia and southeast Yukon Territory and is actively evaluating additional high-impact property acquisitions with the potential to expand the Company's portfolio and increase shareholder value.

