Top Singapore Firms Recognized at the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Singapore Excellence Awards

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan recognized top firms in Singapore at the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Singapore Excellence Awards banquet held at the Conrad Centennial Singapore on 13 October 2016.

Mr. Nitin Bhat, Partner & Head of Consulting, Asia-Pacific at Frost & Sullivan said that the award recipients showed great innovation, visionary and smart strategies needed to succeed in the competitive Singapore market.

"We certainly hope that the recognition will spur companies in Singapore to continue their best in expanding their business locally and regionally," he noted.

The recipients of the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Singapore Excellence Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered annually are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and also includes new emerging trends.

The shortlisted companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the outstanding recipients of the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Singapore Excellence Awards:

Award Award Recipient Singapore Pediatric Nutrition Market Leadership Award ABBOTT NUTRITION INTERNATIONAL Singapore Iot In Manufacturing Entrepreneurial Company of The Year ARCSTONE PTE LTD Singapore Facilities Management Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award CBM PTE LTD Singapore Facilities Management Growth Excellence Leadership Award CBRE Singapore Warehouse Services Provider of The Year CWT LIMITED Singapore Smart Building Energy Management Entrepreneurial Company of The Year EVERCOMM UNI-TECH SINGAPORE Singapore Power Plant Services Provider of the Year JEL MAINTENANCE PTE LTD Singapore Facilities Management Company of the Year JLL Singapore Solar Power Entrepreneurial Company of the Year LYS ENERGY GROUP Singapore Overall Telecom Service Provider of the Year M1 LIMITED Singapore Healthcare IT Company of the Year NAPIER HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS Singapore Location-Based Intelligence Entrepreneurial Company of the Year NEAR PTE LTD Singapore 3D Scaffolds Entrepreneurial Company of the Year OSTEOPORE INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD Singapore Domestic Road Transportation Service Provider of the Year POH TIONG CHOON LOGISTICS LIMITED Singapore Diagnostic Imaging Company of the Year RADLINK ASIA Singapore Domestic Express Logistics Service Provider of the Year SINGAPORE POST LIMITED Singapore Fixed Broadband Service Provider of the Year SINGTEL Singapore Managed Security Service Provider of the Year SINGTEL CYBER SECURITY (POWERED BY TRUSTWAVE) Singapore Mobile Service Provider of the Year STARHUB Singapore Secure Mobile Communications Entrepreneurial Company of the Year TREEBOX SOLUTIONS PTE LTD Singapore Environment Protection Solutions Growth Excellence Leadership Award WIS HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED Asia Pacific Fixed Base Operator of the Year HAWKER PACIFIC ASIA Asia Pacific Contact Centre Outsourcing Growth Excellence Leadership Award SUTHERLAND GLOBAL SERVICES PHILIPPINES, INC Asia Pacific Pain Relief Technologies New Product Innovation Award URAH TRANSDERMAL PTE LTD



