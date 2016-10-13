Top Singapore Firms Recognized at the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Singapore Excellence Awards

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan recognized top firms in Singapore at the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Singapore Excellence Awards banquet held at the Conrad Centennial Singapore on 13 October 2016.
Mr. Nitin Bhat, Partner & Head of Consulting, Asia-Pacific at Frost & Sullivan said that the award recipients showed great innovation, visionary and smart strategies needed to succeed in the competitive Singapore market.
"We certainly hope that the recognition will spur companies in Singapore to continue their best in expanding their business locally and regionally," he noted.
The recipients of the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Singapore Excellence Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered annually are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and also includes new emerging trends.
The shortlisted companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.
Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the outstanding recipients of the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Singapore Excellence Awards:
Award
Award Recipient
Singapore Pediatric Nutrition Market Leadership Award
ABBOTT NUTRITION INTERNATIONAL
Singapore Iot In Manufacturing Entrepreneurial Company of The Year
ARCSTONE PTE LTD
Singapore Facilities Management Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award
CBM PTE LTD
Singapore Facilities Management Growth Excellence Leadership Award
CBRE
Singapore Warehouse Services Provider of The Year
CWT LIMITED
Singapore Smart Building Energy Management Entrepreneurial Company of The Year
EVERCOMM UNI-TECH SINGAPORE
Singapore Power Plant Services Provider of the Year
JEL MAINTENANCE PTE LTD
Singapore Facilities Management Company of the Year
JLL
Singapore Solar Power Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
LYS ENERGY GROUP
Singapore Overall Telecom Service Provider of the Year
M1 LIMITED
Singapore Healthcare IT Company of the Year
NAPIER HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS
Singapore Location-Based Intelligence Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
NEAR PTE LTD
Singapore 3D Scaffolds Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
OSTEOPORE INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD
Singapore Domestic Road Transportation Service Provider of the Year
POH TIONG CHOON LOGISTICS LIMITED
Singapore Diagnostic Imaging Company of the Year
RADLINK ASIA
Singapore Domestic Express Logistics Service Provider of the Year
SINGAPORE POST LIMITED
Singapore Fixed Broadband Service Provider of the Year
SINGTEL
Singapore Managed Security Service Provider of the Year
SINGTEL CYBER SECURITY (POWERED BY TRUSTWAVE)
Singapore Mobile Service Provider of the Year
STARHUB
Singapore Secure Mobile Communications Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
TREEBOX SOLUTIONS PTE LTD
Singapore Environment Protection Solutions Growth Excellence Leadership Award
WIS HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED
Asia Pacific Fixed Base Operator of the Year
HAWKER PACIFIC ASIA
Asia Pacific Contact Centre Outsourcing Growth Excellence Leadership Award
SUTHERLAND GLOBAL SERVICES PHILIPPINES, INC
Asia Pacific Pain Relief Technologies New Product Innovation Award
URAH TRANSDERMAL PTE LTD
About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.
For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? Contact us: Start the discussion
