Top Singapore Firms Recognized at the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Singapore Excellence Awards

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan recognized top firms in Singapore at the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Singapore Excellence Awards banquet held at the Conrad Centennial Singapore on 13 October 2016.

Photo:http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161013/428559

Mr. Nitin Bhat, Partner & Head of Consulting, Asia-Pacific at Frost & Sullivan said that the award recipients showed great innovation, visionary and smart strategies needed to succeed in the competitive Singapore market.

"We certainly hope that the recognition will spur companies in Singapore to continue their best in expanding their business locally and regionally," he noted.

The recipients of the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Singapore Excellence Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered annually are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and also includes new emerging trends.

The shortlisted companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the outstanding recipients of the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Singapore Excellence Awards:

Award

Award Recipient

Singapore Pediatric Nutrition Market Leadership Award

ABBOTT NUTRITION INTERNATIONAL

Singapore Iot In Manufacturing Entrepreneurial Company of The Year

ARCSTONE PTE LTD

Singapore Facilities Management Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

CBM PTE LTD

Singapore Facilities Management Growth Excellence Leadership Award

CBRE

Singapore Warehouse Services Provider of The Year

CWT LIMITED

Singapore Smart Building Energy Management Entrepreneurial Company of The Year

EVERCOMM UNI-TECH SINGAPORE

Singapore Power Plant Services Provider of the Year

JEL MAINTENANCE PTE LTD

Singapore Facilities Management Company of the Year

JLL

Singapore Solar Power Entrepreneurial Company of the Year

LYS ENERGY GROUP

Singapore Overall Telecom Service Provider of the Year

M1 LIMITED

Singapore Healthcare IT Company of the Year

NAPIER HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS

Singapore Location-Based Intelligence Entrepreneurial Company of the Year

NEAR PTE LTD

Singapore 3D Scaffolds Entrepreneurial Company of the Year

OSTEOPORE INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD

Singapore Domestic Road Transportation Service Provider of the Year

POH TIONG CHOON LOGISTICS LIMITED

Singapore Diagnostic Imaging Company of the Year

RADLINK ASIA

Singapore Domestic Express Logistics Service Provider of the Year

SINGAPORE POST LIMITED

Singapore Fixed Broadband Service Provider of the Year

SINGTEL

Singapore Managed Security Service Provider of the Year

SINGTEL CYBER SECURITY (POWERED BY TRUSTWAVE)

Singapore Mobile Service Provider of the Year

STARHUB

Singapore Secure Mobile Communications Entrepreneurial Company of the Year

TREEBOX SOLUTIONS PTE LTD

Singapore Environment Protection Solutions Growth Excellence Leadership Award

WIS HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED

Asia Pacific Fixed Base Operator of the Year

HAWKER PACIFIC ASIA

Asia Pacific Contact Centre Outsourcing Growth Excellence Leadership Award

SUTHERLAND GLOBAL SERVICES PHILIPPINES, INC

Asia Pacific Pain Relief Technologies New Product Innovation Award

URAH TRANSDERMAL PTE LTD


About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? Contact us: Start the discussion

Media Contact

Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications - Asia Pacific
Phone: +65.6890.0926
Email: melissa.tan@frost.com



© 2016 PR Newswire