TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Tuckamore Capital Management Inc. (TSX: TX) (TSX: TX.DB.A) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed articles of amendment changing its name to "ClearStream Energy Services Inc." The shareholder approval required to authorize the change in the Company's name was obtained at the Company's last annual and special meeting held on June 17, 2016.

All material necessary to effect the change in the Company's name has been filed with the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and, subject to TSX's final approval, it is expected that the Company's listed securities, consisting of the Company's common shares and its outstanding 10.0% second lien secured convertible debentures due 2026, will commence trading under the new name on or about October 18, 2016 under the trading symbols of "CSM" and "CSM.DB.A" respectively.

No action is required to be taken by holders of the Company's securities in respect of the change in the Company's name.

About ClearStream Energy Services Inc.

ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (formerly Tuckamore Capital Management Inc.) is a fully integrated provider of upstream, midstream and downstream production services to the energy industry in Western Canada. For more information about the Company, please visit www.Tuckamore.ca and www.ClearStreamEnergy.ca.

Contacts:

Keith Halbert

Chief Financial Officer of ClearStream Energy Services Inc.

416-775-3796

keith@tuckamore.ca



John W. Cooper

Chief Executive Officer of ClearStream Energy Holdings LP

780-410-9835

JCooper@clearstreamenergy.ca



