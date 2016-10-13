VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Scorpio Gold Corporation ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SGN) announces its operating results for the third quarter ("Q3") of 2016 at its 70% owned Mineral Ridge project, located in Nevada.

Production at Mineral Ridge in Q3 2016 totalled 9,981 ounces of gold and 4,630 ounces of silver compared to 9,497 ounces of gold and 4,927 ounces of silver in Q3 of 2015. Gold and silver production for the first nine months of 2016 totalled 28,578 ounces of gold and 12,876 ounces of silver, representing decreases of 5.3% and 13.2%, respectively, over the same period in 2015.

Peter J. Hawley, CEO, comments, "The Company is pleased to report another solid quarter of production at Mineral Ridge with a 5.1% increase in total ounces of gold produced in Q3 2016 compared to the same period in 2015. The Company remains on target to meet its 2016 production guidance of 30-35,000 ounces of gold at a total cash cost of $900-$950 per ounce."

Key Operating Statistics

Three months ending Nine months ending September 30 September 30 -------------------------------------------------------- 2016 2015 Change 2016 2015 Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mining operations Mary LC pit Ore tonnes mined 119,574 83,577 43.1% 405,241 83,577 384.9% Waste tonnes mined 919,556 941,334 -2.3% 2,542,039 941,334 170.0% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total mined 1,039,130 1,024,911 1.4% 2,947,280 1,024,911 187.6% Strip Ratio 7.7 11.3 -31.9% 6.3 11.3 -44.2% Satellite pits Ore tonnes mined 48,029 127,546 -62.3% 190,774 241,665 -21.1% Waste tonnes mined 152,883 990,728 -84.6% 519,603 1,276,601 -59.3% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total mined 200,912 1,118,274 -82.0% 710,377 1,518,266 -53.2% Strip Ratio 3.2 7.8 -59.0% 2.7 5.3 -49.1% Mary pit Ore tonnes mined - 5,695 -100.0% - 202,002 -100.0% Waste tonnes mined - 10,311 -100.0% - 1,053,992 -100.0% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total mined - 16,006 -100.0% - 1,255,994 -100.0% Strip Ratio - 1.8 -100.0% - 5.2 -100.0% Total producing pits Ore tonnes mined 167,603 216,818 -22.7% 596,015 527,244 13.0% Waste tonnes mined 1,072,439 1,942,373 -44.8% 3,061,642 3,271,927 -6.4% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total mined 1,240,042 2,159,191 -42.6% 3,657,657 3,799,171 -3.7% Strip Ratio 6.4 9.0 -28.9% 5.1 6.2 -17.7% Pits under development Ore tonnes mined - - 0.0% - 92,146 -100.0% Waste tonnes mined (pre- stripping) 25,876 - 100.0% 149,230 1,995,432 -92.5% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total mined 25,876 - 100.0% 149,230 2,087,578 -92.9% Total mining operations Ore tonnes mined 167,603 216,818 -22.7% 596,015 619,390 -3.8% Waste tonnes mined 1,098,315 1,942,373 -43.5% 3,210,872 5,267,359 -39.0% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total mined 1,265,918 2,159,191 -41.4% 3,806,887 5,886,749 -35.3% Processing Tonnes processed 176,901 213,957 -17.3% 704,039 626,980 12.3% Gold head grade (g/t) 1.35 1.59 -15.1% 1.45 1.46 -0.7% Ounces produced Gold 9,981 9,497 5.1% 28,578 30,187 -5.3% Silver 4,630 4,927 -6.0% 12,876 14,837 -13.2% Crusher throughput (tonnes per day) 1,923 2,326 -17.3% 2,569 2,297 11.8% Recoverable(1) gold (ounces) placed on pad 5,215 7,327 -28.8% 22,249 19,755 12.6% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) A weighted average metallurgical recovery factor has been applied to the estimated contained ounces crushed and placed on the leach pad based on the pit from which the ore was mined.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold holds a 70% interest in the producing Mineral Ridge gold mining operation located in Esmeralda County, Nevada with joint venture partner Elevon, LLC (30%). Mineral Ridge is a conventional open pit mining and heap leach operation. The Mineral Ridge property is host to multiple gold-bearing structures, veins and lenses at exploration, development and production stages. Scorpio Gold also holds a 100% interest in the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge property in Manhattan, Nevada, with a fully permitted underground mine and 400 ton per day mill facility. The Goldwedge mill facility has been placed on a care and maintenance basis and can be restarted immediately when needed.

Scorpio Gold's CEO, Peter J. Hawley, PGeo, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this release.

Peter J. Hawley, CEO

