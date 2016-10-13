Frost & Sullivan GIL:Asia Pacific 2016: Industries of the Future to be significantly impacted by Digital Transformation

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13,2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology is expected to be the driving force across industries and this transformation will be the catalyst driving productivity, innovation, skill development and growth for the companies of today.

Digital disruption was the underlying theme at Frost & Sullivan's annual Growth Innovation and Leadership (GIL) 2016: Asia Pacific global congress, which took place on 13 October 2016 at the Conrad Centennial Singapore.

Against a backdrop of digital transformation as a strategic imperative, Nitin Bhat, Head of Consulting, Asia Pacific and Country Head Singapore, Frost & Sullivan presented a thought provoking keynote session aptly titled 'Future of the Future'. He discussed how social, technological, political and economic forces will influence the business and lifestyle patterns of society in the future.

"Amidst an uncertain future, there has been extreme interest around the themes of living forever, changing lifestyle trends, discovery and exploration. To meet those needs, digital transformation is expected to have a deep impact on the various industries and trends such as the community, urbanization, mobility, and security," noted Bhat.

He also added that despite how technological advancements are expected to significantly alter the future, issues and challenges such as human rights, globalization and economic equality will still remain and it is our moral charge to address them.

With technology expected to be a major disruptor for the jobs of today and the future, the subsequent sessions on Future of Jobs and Future of Business Models also discussed how organizations need evolve and adapt to the changing business landscape.

Other highlights of the summit included an interactive workshop on Employment Market Transformation and in-depth panel discussions on the Future of Asia and Future of Business Models.

Panelists at the summit included Matthew Gyde, Group Executive - Security, Dimension Data; Abrar Mir, Managing Partner, Quadria Capital Investment Management Pte Ltd; Dr. Raj. Thampuran, Managing Director, A*STAR; Kirsten Han, Journalist; Aroop Zutshi, Global President & Managing Partner, Frost & Sullivan; Maria Paula Oliveira, Strategic Projects & Planning Director, Experian Asia Pacific; Richard Jones, Vice President - Sales, Asia, Automation Anywhere; Gwendolyn Regina, Director of Strategy and Business Development, Asia Pacific, Mashable; Gabriel Garcia, Senior Director, Strategy and Business Development, Expedia Group and John Moller, Chief Operating Officer, Asia, Novotech.

Frost & Sullivan's key analysts also shared their insights in selected Topics presented include Future of Manufacturing; Future of Infrastructure and Future of Healthcare.

Gold Growth Partners included the Halal Industry Development Corporation, (HDC), Medini Iskandar Malaysia Sdn Bhd (MIM), and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

Media partners include the Asian Century Institute (ACI), Developing Telecoms, HealthInvestor Asia (HIA), ResearchSEA, TelcoProfessionals (TP) and MediaBuzz.

