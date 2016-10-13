BioBam announced the new version of Blast2GO, a bioinformatics solution for the functional analysis of transcriptomics datasets. Blast2GO 4 has been announced as end-to-end solution for straightforward functional analysis of non-model organisms. The presented solution allows the functional annotation, analysis and biological interpretation of de-novo sequencing datasets.

Dr. Stefan Götz, CEO at BioBam, states: "We are very proud of this major release. Blast2GO 4 nicely brings together all different types of tools necessary to fully understand a transcriptomic dataset. I think it has never been so easy for a molecular biologist to navigate through all of these different analysis steps on their way to understand the underlying insights or their biological questions.

Blast2GO 4 combines own and third party algorithms with cloud computing and public resources within an easy-to-use application. It covers from gene prediction tasks over functional characterization to the statistical analysis of gene sets like e.g. differential expression or enrichment analysis. The new release also includes several developer resources that allow extending the platform further via additional apps. A new blog with many use-cases and video tutorials makes it easy to get started.

About BioBam:

BioBam, founded in 2011 and located in Valencia, Spain provides bioinformatics solutions for the functional annotation and analysis of genomic datasets to the scientific community. BioBam's leading product, Blast2GO, counts with over 3000 scientific citations and is used by top private and public research institutions worldwide. It presents an all-in-one solution for functional genomics tasks, especially popular in non-model organism research. For further information, please visit https://www.blast2go.com and https://www.biobam.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161013006628/en/

Contacts:

BioBam Bioinformatics S.L.

Dr. Stefan Götz

CEO

sgoetz@biobam.com