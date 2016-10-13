DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- RMG Networks Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMGN), or RMG, a leading provider of technology-driven visual communications, announces a partnership with Lawrence Ragan Communications, Inc., the nation's leading corporate communications publisher focusing on the internal communications, public relations and marketing industries. Ragan's delivery of 30 national conferences, dozens of workshops and webinars, and thousands of informative articles on PRDaily.com, Ragan.com, HealthCareCommunication.com and HRCommunicator.com all catering to global organizations, positions it as the most authoritative organization with the widest reach to the corporate communications industry.

The new partnership combines RMG's novel and innovative internal communications technologies with Ragan's commanding industry presence, resulting in organizations becoming aware of and leveraging the latest and most compelling internal communications solutions, producing impactful benefits to each respective organization.

RMG's high-impact visual communications solution features the next generation of mobile and desktop Internal Communications software: RMG INVIEW™. RMG INVIEW™ is a powerful platform that delivers premier visual communications solutions using real-time messaging, intuitive graphics, video, and social media delivered across desktop, mobile, and tablet devices. INVIEW™ enables businesses to increase employee engagement and reach 100 percent of staff, both onsite and remote. Further, INVIEW™ is an ideal platform to deliver real-time performance KPIs (e.g., division, department, team, and individual metrics) to employees. RMG INVIEW™ drives employee engagement, productivity, and profitability.

"Our partnership with Ragan allows RMG to further expand our leadership and expertise in internal communications, providing leading-edge companies with the next generation of internal communications needed today," said Robert Michelson, chief executive officer and president of RMG Networks. "Ragan's reputation and wide reach brings great credibility within the industry, enabling us to engage with some of America's highest ranking Internal Communications executives and influencers."

"RMG INVIEW™ provides the next level and depth of knowledge to assist our thousands of subscribed professionals in leading their internal communications initiatives," says Mark Ragan, president and chief executive officer of Ragan Communications. "RMG's expertise in pioneering innovative, robust internal communications technology will certainly produce tangible benefits to our clients and the Internal Communications industry. We look forward to providing a rapid and deep exposure of RMG INVIEW™ to the Internal Communications industry via our expansive array of conferences, webinars, and thought leadership."

RMG will partner with Ragan at several events for thought leadership opportunities including communications conferences, workshops, and senior-level forums throughout the United States that draw more than 3,000 professionals annually from Fortune 500 companies. The partnership kicked off last month at the Employee Communications, PR & Social Media Summit held on the Microsoft campus. RMG President and CEO Robert Michelson addressed more than 200 national executive Internal Communications leaders during multiple talks featuring RMG INVIEW™; a video replay of his presentation is available on RMG's YouTube channel. RMG will be joining Ragan once again, presenting INVIEW™ at the annual conference hosted by Salesforce in San Francisco, November 9-11, on The Role of Communications in Creating Best Places to Work.

For additional information, visit rmginview.com and rmgnetworks.com.

About RMG NETWORKS

RMG (NASDAQ: RMGN) goes beyond traditional communications to help businesses increase productivity, efficiency, and engagement through digital signage messaging. By combining best-in-class software, hardware, business applications, and services, RMG offers a single point of accountability for integrated data visualization and real-time performance management. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, visit rmgnetworks.com.

About Ragan Communications, Inc.

For more than three decades, Lawrence Ragan Communications, Inc., has been the leading publisher of corporate communications, public relations, and leadership development newsletters. Ever since the launch of The Ragan Report in 1970, Ragan has provided the professional communicator and executives with timely, practical, and relevant information that few others can match. The Ragan brand now includes over 16 targeted newsletters in the areas of employee communication, organizational writing and editing, sales and marketing, media relations and motivational management. In addition to our newsletter division, Ragan produces several communications conferences, workshops, and senior-level forums throughout the United States. Ragan conferences draw more than 3,000 professionals annually and provide attendees with access to leading communicators, best practices, and rich networking opportunities.

