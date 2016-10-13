MISSISSAUGA, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Axios Mobile Assets (TSX VENTURE: AXA) ("Axios" or the "Company") announced today that it has received approval from the Exchange to issue an aggregate of 77,540 common shares at a deemed price of $0.5378 per share in respect of $41,700 of interest owing under certain previously issued debentures of the Company. The shares are being issued pursuant to the terms of the debentures for the interest owing between July 1, 2016 and September 30, 2016, and they pertain to certain debtholders who had elected at the time the debentures were issued to receive interest payments in the form of shares. Each share is subject to a hold period of four months and one day expiring on February 13, 2017.

About Axios Mobile Assets

Axios Mobile Assets Corp. is a supply chain logistics company. Axios is becoming a key supplier of pooled pallets primarily in the perishable food category. The Axios Solution includes proprietary tracking and information systems that deliver actionable data that helps improve supply chain visibility and food safety. The Axios Solution is gaining market acceptance based on its unique attributes: lower total cost, lighter weight, sanitary pallets, and real time data.

Further information concerning the Company can be found at www.axiosma.com and www.sedar.com.

