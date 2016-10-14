After launching into the Digital Media space NKG Media have expanded their offering to include Paid Search, providing a complete solution to Search Marketing. The introduction of their Search Taxonomy proved to be an innovative and effective tool in creating bespoke SEO campaigns that have consistently delivered results. The Search Taxonomy was created to identify Search Demand and Search Intent - an advanced data-driven approach to traditional Keyword Research models.

Nik Gohil, Managing Director at NKG Media, says "Watching the Search Taxonomy grow and delivering successful SEO campaigns has helped us better understand the real dynamics between SEO PPC. We can have the Search Taxonomy really sit at the heart of Search campaigns. We create efficiencies between the two channels and show brands how they can effectively reduce their PPC spend over time whilst retaining full Search Visibility between the two. We've managed to bring meaning and value to a term that gets thrown about a lot: 'SEO and PPC integration'. As we continue to expand we will further develop our offering."

NKG Media continue to grow their client list and make noise within the industry. As far as innovation goes, they have only just scratched the surface as they continue to find new and exciting ways to build Search campaigns. To get in touch with NKG Media visit http://www.nkgmedia.com.

