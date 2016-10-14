

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Friday release September figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are expected to rise .6 percent on year after gaining 1.3 percent in August. Producer prices are called lower by an annual 0.3 percent after easing 0.8 percent in the previous month.



Singapore will see preliminary Q3 numbers for gross domestic product and August data for retail sales.



GDP was up 0.3 percent on quarter and 2.1 percent on year in Q2. Retail sales advanced 1.4 percent on month and 2.8 percent on year in July.



Japan will provide September numbers for money stock and producer prices.



The M2 money stock is expected to rise 3.4 percent on year, up from 3.3 percent in August. M3 is pegged at 2.9 percent, up from 2.8 percent in the previous month.



Producer prices are tipped to fall 0.1 percent on month and 3.2 percent on year after slipping 0.3 percent on month and 3.6 percent on year in August.



