AMobile Showcases IoT Mobility at GITEX, Unveiling Mobile Healthcare and Thermal Imaging Solutions





TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- AMobile Intelligent Corp., a joint venture by MediaTek and Arbor Technologyand an expert in mobile IoT devices, will exhibitits five latest mobility solutions at GITEX in Dubai World Trade Center (Hall 6, MAC6-91) from Oct. 16th to 20th. The solutionsare applicable toMobile Healthcare, Thermal Inspection, Warehouse Management, Internet of Vehicles, and Unified Cloud Service, facilitating connected device management and realizing industrial IoT applications.

According to Deloitte and marketsandmarkets.com, it is estimated that the market size of mobile health management willgrow to 59.15 billion US dollars by 2020, with the CAGR of 33.4% from 2015 to 2020. "In response to the market demand driven byof aging population around the globe, we have worked closely with medical ecosystem partners to launch the mobile healthcare pack M6501. Combined with the identity recognition technology and cloud-based service, it helps people and their family manage daily body conditions to stay healthy," said Eric Lee, Chairman of AMobile Intelligent.

The market researcher, Radiant Insights expected that the global thermal imaging market is reaching 6,499.5 million US dollars by 2020, and thermal imaging technology utilized in mobile phone and high-resolution cameras is projected to be a significant opportunity for industries. "We will introduce the SMART thermal handheld device G60 with powerful PTT (Push-to-Talk) function. Featuring SMART -- Security, Management, Advance, Ruggedness and Thermal -- G60 is a powerful mobile device with not only rich wireless communication, but also multi-data capture, connectivity, and secure management for industrial applications. They include fire cause determination, maritime, detect and rescue, metallurgy, building quality inspection, medical, etc., to increase work efficiency and accuracy," said Joseph Han, Sales Director of AMobile Intelligent.

Headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, AMobile, a joint venture by the IPC leading company Arbor Inc. and the pioneer semiconductor company MediaTek, is an expert in mobile IoT devices for every industry, such as logistics, retail, healthcare, etc. Leveraging group resources of manufacturing and services from wistron, software and solutions from ACloud, IPC know-how and distribution channels from Arbor, mobility technology and support from MediaTek, we are dedicated to being a reliable long-term partner with our customers around the world through outstanding technologies, sophisticated designs, and superior services, to realize industrial IoT applications. For more information, please visit AMobile website at www.amobile.com.tw.

