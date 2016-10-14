NORTHRIDGE, CA and PERTH, AUSTRALIA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Avita Medical Ltd (ASX: AVH), (OTCQX: AVMXY), a regenerative medicine company specializing in new treatments for wounds and skin defects, announced today that Timothy Rooney, Avita's Chief Financial Officer will provide a company overview at the Dawson James Securities Growth Stock Conference on October 20, 2016. The presentation will take place at 9:00 a.m. ET at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.

The Second Annual Dawson James Growth Stock Conference features small cap growth companies within the Healthcare, Technology and Consumer sectors. Over 30 senior management teams will be presenting to a select invite-only audience including Institutional Funds, Family Offices and High Net Worth Accredited investors.

Mr. Rooney's presentation will update audiences on Avita's commercial, regulatory, scientific and clinical research developments, providing recent data and outcomes across the range of indications for which the Company's portfolio of products (ReCell®, ReGenerCell™ and ReNovaCell™) are in use around the world. Mr. Rooney will also discuss Avita's contract award from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for use of ReCell® as a medical countermeasure for US mass casualty preparedness. A review of the FDA approval pathway and progress will also be provided.

Presentation details:

Date: Thursday, 20 October

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: Preserve Ballroom B, Track 2, at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, FL, USA.

ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL LIMITED

Avita Medical develops and distributes regenerative products for the treatment of a broad range of wounds, scars and skin defects. Avita's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. The Company's lead product, ReCell®, is used in the treatment of a wide variety of burns, plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic procedures. ReCell® is patented, CE-marked for Europe, TGA-registered in Australia, and CFDA-cleared in China. In the United States, ReCell® is an investigational device limited by federal law to investigational use, and a pivotal U.S. approval trial is underway. To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

About Dawson James Securities

Dawson James Securities, Inc., a member of FINRA/SIPC, is a full service investment bank headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. www.dawsonjames.com

