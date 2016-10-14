

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan was flat on month in September, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - versus forecasts for -0.1 percent after easing 0.3 percent in August.



On a yearly basis, producer prices were down 3.2 percent - in line with expectations after sliding 3.6 percent in the previous month.



Export prices were up 0.1 percent on month and down 1.6 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices gained 0.5 percent on month and dropped 7.0 percent on year.



Among exports, prices for chemicals and manufactured goods were higher, while prices for transportation equipment and electronic parts were lower.



Among imports, prices were higher for petroleum, metals and electronics.



