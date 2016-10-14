

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Orange Group said that it has appointed Jérémie Dutray as Deputy Chief Financial Officer with responsibility for business development and for mergers and acquisitions, effective October 1st 2016.



Jérémie Dutray joined Orange in September 2010 as Director reporting to the Chairman and CEO Stéphane Richard and Secretary of the Group's Executive Committee. He had been Chief Operating Officer of Orange Belgium since September 2014.



Jérémie Dutray began his career in 2002 with the senior management team of the French Treasury. He joined Government Shareholdings Agency in 2004 before being appointed advisor to the Minister of Economy, Industry and Employment from 2007 to 2010.



Arnaud Castille, who joined Orange in 2013 as Head of Mergers & Acquisitions, will become Chief Financial Officer of Orange Belgium on December 1st 2016.



