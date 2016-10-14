

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one session after it had snapped the four-day winning streak in which it had gained almost 80 points or 2.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index moved just above the 3,060-point plateau, and the market's direction on Friday likely will be determined by inflation data.



China will release September figures for consumer and producer prices at the market open. Consumer prices are expected to rise .6 percent on year after gaining 1.3 percent in August. Producer prices are called lower by an annual 0.3 percent after easing 0.8 percent in the previous month.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is decidedly soft, thanks to renewed concerns over the outlook for interest rates, although a bounce in the price of crude oil may provide support. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares and property stocks.



For the day, the index added 2.85 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 3,061.35 after trading between 3,052.64 and 3,065.00. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 2.19 points or 0.11 percent to end at 2,049.31.



Among the actives, China Life shed 0.60 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.32 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.23 percent, Bank of China dipped 0.29 percent, Vanke gained 0.79 percent and Gemdale skidded 1.75 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday and stayed in the red all day, despite making back some ground.



The Dow dipped 45.26 points or 0.3 percent to 18,098.94, while the NASDAQ slid 25.69 points or 0.5 percent to 5,213.33 and the S&P 500 fell 6.63 points or 0.3 percent to 2,132.55.



Concerns about a near-term interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve weighed on the markets after the Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level in over forty years.



But the subsequent support came when the Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. crude oil inventories had jumped by 4.9 million barrels in the week to October 7.



Crude oil futures held just above $50 a barrel, as Nov. WTI oil settled at $50.44/bbl on Nymex, up 26 cents, or 0.5 percent.



