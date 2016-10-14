Polysilicon Market Worth 8.90 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Polysilicon Marketby End-use industry (Solar PV (Monocrystalline Solar Panel and Multicrystalline Solar Panel) and Electronics), and Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Middle East & South America) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is estimated to grow from USD 4.71 Billion in 2015 to USD 8.90 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 13.0%, in terms of value.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 84 market data Tables and 41 Figures spread through 116 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Polysilicon Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polysilicon-market-126521569.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The market is driven by the rapid growth in key end-use industries, such as solar PV and electronics.

Solar PV industry accounted for the highest demand in the polysilicon market

The solar PV segment has been witnessing significant demand in recent years due to increasing awareness and the adoption of sustainable energy sources among consumers. Moreover, governments of various countries are offering several subsidies, tax exemptions to both, manufacturers and end-users of the solar PV market. Governments are focused on reducing emissions from power plants by switching to cleaner solar energy which is driving the growth of the solar PV market.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for polysilicon

The Asia-Pacific region is currently the largest Polysilicon Market. Significant growth in solar PV and electronics industry in China, Japan and India are driving the demand for polysilicon in this region. North America is the second largest market for polysilicon, both, in terms of volume and value. The increasing number of solar photovoltaic installations in the U.S. and Canada drives polysilicon consumption in the North American market.

Make an Inquiry @http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=126521569

The key players in the polysilicon market are GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), OCI Company Ltd.(Korea), REC Silicon ASA (Norway), Daqo New Energy Corp. (China) Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), Hemlock Semiconductor Corp. (U.S.), SunEdison, Inc.(U.S.), Woongjin polysilicon Co. Ltd. (Korea), Activ Solar Gmbh (Austria) and others.

Browse Related Reports:

Conductive Inks Market by Application (Photovoltaic, Membrane Switches, Displays and Automotive), Type (Silver Flake, Dielectric, Silver Nanoparticle, Copper Flake, Carbon Nanoparticle, and Carbon/Graphene) - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/conductive-ink-market-154484169.html

Thin Film Material Market by Type (CdTe, CIGS, a-Si, Others), End-User Industry [Photovoltaic Solar Cells, MEMS, Semiconductors and Electrical (Circuit Boards), Optical Coating, Others], and Deposition Processes - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/thin-film-material-market-232915487.html

Subscribe Reports from Chemicals & Materials Domain: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr.Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets